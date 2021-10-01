Skip to main content
Sentaler Launches Men’s Collection With NFTs by Frédéric Duquette

The 15-piece outerwear collection launches via preorder and is supported by NFTs by the digital artist.

Sentaler Men's
Sentaler Men's Collection Courtesy Photo

Sentaler launches its first men’s outerwear collection on Friday and teamed with digital artist Frédéric Duquette to support the collection.

Designer Bojana Sentaler first announced the collection in late 2019 with the brand’s 10-year anniversary and said a men’s offering has been in high demand from the customer who wanted to shop for their husbands and partners.

The 15-piece collection is comprised of six water-resistant and windproof outerwear silhouettes, including classic car coats, drop-shouldered options and robe coats, in colors such as camel, burnt orange, ivory and fuchsia, and fabrications like bouclé, baby and suri alpaca. Prices range from $1,595 to $2,195.

“I’m really excited, because when I was thinking of the collection, I wanted to make it unique and its own,” said Sentaler. The men’s collection borrows the women’s ribbed cuff branding but appears on the upper arms.

“The collection is dedicated to a man who enjoys refinement and refined luxury, but he also seeks comfort and coats that’ll help him fight the elements,” she added.

The men’s collection will be available via preorder on the Sentaler website and at the brand’s Toronto pop-up at Hazelton Avenue in Yorkville Village, from today through Monday, and next year the brand will launch the collection with retail partners.

Sentaler decided to launch via preorder as they’ve done previously for the women’s collection, but also to minimize waste for their overarching sustainable strategy. The brand this year launched the Forests for the Future initiative to combat climate change by supporting tree-planting initiatives in Canada in partnership with Forest Recovery Canada and Forests Ontario’s 50 Million Tree Program.

“It really became a natural partnership for me personally,” Sentaler said. “I’ve been spending a lot of time in nature due to the circumstances that we were working from home, so I tried to have my lunches outside and be outside as much as possible for health reasons. It’s beneficial to be outdoors. The mission is really to plant trees and preserve forests in Canada.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the men’s collection on the Sentaler website and pop-up atelier will support Forests for the Future.

The Sentaler Men's collection
The Sentaler men’s collection. RILEY STEWART PHOTOGRAPHY INC IN

Sentaler also teamed with artist Frédéric Duquette, also known as Fvckrender, on a NFT to support the men’s collection and the sustainability initiative. The Bojana Sentaler x Frédéric Duquette Sentaler Men NFT was initially a 1/100 gift of purchase for the Toronto launch, but expanded to benefit the environmental cause as well.

“Working on this project was an extremely gratifying experience for me,” Duquette said about his contribution to the collection. “I feel this piece really represents the transition from the past to a new era of positivity. My goal is always to make people happy through my art, which I think works both ways. The team at Sentaler was very supportive and I am happy to be included in this project.”

One NFT is a gift of purchase for the men’s outerwear and the second NFT will be a one off added to the blockchain. Every NFT purchase will be minted to be displayed by the owner in an e-wallet or digital frame or they can sell it as well.

“I first learned about NFTs in the spring last year,” Sentaler said. “I was really intrigued by the exclusivity aspect. I wanted to do something on behalf of Sentaler with this digital art form. I’m an artist on the side and I found it very interesting. I really enjoyed working with Frédéric. We can’t wait to share this.”

