×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Simon Cracker’s Sophomore Display at Milan Fashion Week Nods to Punk à la Vivienne Westwood

Simone Botte and Filippo Biraghi would rather say “no” to fashion as is.

A preview look of Simon Cracker RTW Fall 2023.
A preview look of Simon Cracker RTW fall 2023. Courtesy of Simon Cracker

MILANSimon Cracker’s Simone Botte and his business partner Filippo Biraghi would rather say “no” to the fashion establishment, stop manufacturing new gear and quit the industry.

Yet in their frequent musings about how to best convey their radical fashion proposition, the pair has found a formula to shift perceptions and tear down barriers from within, embracing a punk attitude which, they said, is inspired by, among others, the late queen of punk Vivienne Westwood.

Her death last December, and that of Pamela Rooke, known as Jordan, the legendary sales assistant at Westwood’s shop “Sex,” struck a chord with Botte and Biraghi, who had already been busy plotting a coed collection slightly more rage-y than their debut fashion week display last June.

Related Galleries

The brand has been in business for 12 years, championing a radical approach to fashion, in sourcing (only upcycled fabrics are allowed), casting of friends of the house only, and concept of “punk kindness.”

The latter was not entirely apt for the current times, the duo said.

“We are pissed off by all that’s going on in the world,” Biraghi said. “Instead of championing our usual ‘punk kindness’ mindset we embraced a ‘but no’ attitude: The ability to say no is the only way we have to be free and formulate our own thinking.

“We’re kind of upset that the world is heading toward the wrong direction, and especially in fashion, as it feels like a detached bubble,” Biraghi said.

The collection, rich in experimental techniques and upcycled fabrics, pays homage to Westwood and to “Der Struwwelpeter,” the 1845 German children’s book by Heinrich Hoffmann. It will be unveiled with a runway show taking place on Sunday at 10 a.m. CET.

Decidedly more gloomy than past displays, the collection includes tailoring that is draped, wrapped and knotted on the body and covered with silicone coating that crackles when worn for the first time. The same applies to mixed-media outfits coated to blend in the different textures. They retrieved vintage blankets and draped them on the body as dresses and overcoats and repurposed old military gear, spray-painting them.

The lineup is rich in handknits crafted from deadstock yarns and evoking a collegiate vibe, also a nod to punk’s rebellion against institutions. The duo linked up with the Gaia Segattini Knotwear brand on a range of open-weave, see-through mohair knitwear in neon colors, as well as mélange options.

A preview look of Simon Cracker RTW Fall 2023.
A preview look of Simon Cracker RTW fall 2023. Courtesy of Simon Cracker

The other cobranding they developed has a punk undercurrent, too. They got in touch with John Marchant, the gallerist and curator behind Ragged Kingdom, the fashion and lifestyle venture of Jamie Reid, the famed British punk artist best known for his ransom notes and cut-and-paste lettering and his close collaboration with the Sex Pistols. The brand borrowed unsold merchandising from Ragged Kingdom and turned it into new gear, with a vintage flair.

Most of the lineup comprises one-of-a-kind pieces as the two creatives increasingly acknowledged those were the items most highly in demand at retail.

“We’ve slightly changed our idea and decided to no longer conceive the collection as two-pronged, with show and retail pieces. Buyers very much appreciated our one-of-a-kinds, perhaps because they look like flea market findings,” Botte said. “In the past we used to fear that they were too conceptual for retail and would intimidate buyers.”

Distributed through the Garage showroom in Milan, Simon Cracker is getting new stockists every season, including the avant-garde Daad, as well as Wait&See in Milan.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Hot Summer Bags

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Simon Cracker's Sophomore Show in Milan Nods to Vivienne Westwood

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad