The Mark Launches Exclusive Swim Short With Orlebar Brown

The Mark Hotel is located in the heart of the Upper East Side. Just steps away from Central Park and some of the world’s finest museums, galleries, and boutiques — not to mention it, along with its neighbor across the street, The Carlyle, is the place to be when getting ready for the Met Gala.

The lavish luxury hotel includes amenities like its famed restaurant by globally acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the Mark Bar, John Lobb shoe care services (delivered directly to your room), a salon Frédéric Fekkai, and has its own signature scent (Jurassic Flower) by master perfumer Frédéric Malle created exclusively for The Mark.

The Upper East Side icon has partnered with British pioneer of poolside style, Orlebar Brown, to launch an exclusive pair of swim shorts, just in time for summer.

The short itself takes the classic tailored silhouette of Orlebar Brown’s beloved O.B. Bulldog style reinterpreted with a signature illustration from French artist Jean-Philippe Delhomme (known for his fashion illustrations and collaborations with the likes of Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton), depicting the bustle of the hot spot in all its glory along with its luxury clientele, perfect for a swim and refined enough to be worn out for a cocktail.

The Mark x Orlebar Brown swim shorts will be available for purchase beginning April 20 (available now for pre-order) exclusively on The Mark’s e-boutique, LeShop, and will retail for $345.

Le Shop, which launched back in 2018, features a collection of exclusive fashion collaborations and branded products for The Mark.

The Mark x Orlebar Brown O.B. Bulldog swim shorts – Front.