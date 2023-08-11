Todd Snyder Opens Boutique at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami

Todd Snyder has made the jump to Miami.

As part of his plan to add 15 stores in major U.S. markets, the New York-based designer has opened a 2,700-square-foot store at Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops. This brings his store count to 14.

“We’ve taken our time expanding outside the New York Metro market and have been very strategic when choosing new locations by carefully assessing each city and where our key demographic is more apt to shop,” Snyder said. “We’ve spent a lot of time growing our customers here and know there is still an endless opportunity to attract a fresh new audience locally and internationally. Bal Harbour Shops is a retail institution and we are honored to join the ranks of other premier luxury brands here.”

The Miami shop features a familiar design but updated for the coastal city. The storefront features floor-to-ceiling tiles in custom green made in London accented by solid walnut and glass doors. The interior light fixtures from Roman and Williams Guild illuminate the custom-built stained oak lower walls and white-painted board and batten walls and archways. The upper walls are finished in custom Portola plaster and the floors sport custom terrazzo tile floors with accents of the brand’s olive tone.

The store features a Miami-inspired design. Troy Campbell Photographer.

The rear of the store has a hand-carved walnut cash wrap and stocked bar, and a Carrera marble and brass display showcasing vintage watches and jewelry sourced by New York-based brand Foundwell. The fitting rooms also feature walnut paneling accented by rattan wallpaper and coffered ceilings. Snyder partnered with design duo Jeanne Martin-Taton and Marie-Marie Vergne of Les Crafties, the Brussels-based design studio, to develop custom hand-finished curtains portraying abstract scenes inspired by the Miami coastline using fabric sourced from interior designer Rose Uniacke of London.

“I design all of my stores with the intent of transporting the customer into my world,” he added. “For me, that means midcentury influences with a utilitarian twist. We spent a lot of time meticulously selecting every detail, while honoring the rich history of design that Miami continues to influence.”

The store features the designer’s full assortment of menswear, from classic tailoring to utility-inspired workwear and sportswear. It also offers a collection of third-party brands and collaboration product from Champion Sportswear, D.S. & Durga and Bennett Winch as well as a shoe shop, an Aesop apothecary boutique, and an assortment of rare books and rugs from ABC Carpet & Home that are also available for purchase.

“We are strategic about using our shops as a hub for goods and services that will naturally bring people through the door and convert them into a Todd Snyder customer,” he said.