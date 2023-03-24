Todd Snyder’s Fall Line Swings Toward Sartorial

Todd Snyder is embracing a more sartorial bent in his fall 2023 collection.

The designer, who is already known for his updated classic menswear, has developed an assortment inspired by American creatives of the ’50s and ‘60s such as Jackson Pollack and Miles Davis.

“There’s this ’50s thing happening,” Snyder said. “A return to more elegant, sartorial dressing, but with relaxed silhouettes that you see in oversize three-piece suits. At the same time, I didn’t want to lose the ease and the attitude that we’ve all gotten accustomed to.”

What that translated into was a fall offering that ranged from oversize double-breasted suits and an officer’s coat in a Prince of Wales check to a shearling aviator, a plaid waistcoat and a chore coat in green velvet.

Snyder is also making a bigger statement in formalwear, thanks in part to the opening of his Los Angeles store at the end of last year that got him thinking more seriously about red carpets. So he created a rose-colored double-breasted blazer in crushed velvet, a cashmere tuxedo jacket with satin lapels in both black and gray, and a white formal shirt with exaggerated ruffles.

Todd Snyder has expanded his formalwear assortment. Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Although Snyder started his business as a wholesaler, he has moved away from that in recent years to focus more on his own direct-to-consumer efforts. He operates around a dozen stores now, which represent 20 percent of his overall business, with his e-commerce site accounting for the remainder.

He plans to further expand his retail footprint this year. Snyder said he will open a store in Chicago, the company’s fourth-largest market after New York, L.A. and San Francisco, later this month, followed by Dallas in April and Georgetown in Washington, D.C., in May. In August, a unit will be added in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Snyder said he views his retail stores as a “marketing opportunity and another channel for us. It’s a touchpoint for our customers and helps activate a market. After we opened L.A. in November, we saw a 20 percent build in that market.”

Online is also viewed as a “growth vehicle” for the brand, he added. But he’s not currently considering going back into wholesale. “We would never rule it out completely, but for now, we’re staying focused on the consumer.”