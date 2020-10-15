Tommy Hilfiger is shining a spotlight on the brand’s sustainability message with the release of its fall Tommy x Mercedes-Benz men’s capsule, which focuses on more renewable production methods and materials.
The fourth collaboration between the designer and the luxury car manufacturer expands on the “Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All” mission of the brand. The capsule features more sustainable cotton, Corona-filled parkas and bombers, and Ecodown quilted vests. The pieces feature the signature Hilfiger flag alongside the Mercedes Tri Star logo on utility, leather and bomber jackets that blend a tailored aesthetic with technical features such as climate-control finishes, perforations, rubberized tapes, sealed seams and Velcro closures.
The collection launches globally today on the Tommy Hilfiger e-commerce site, in select Tommy Hilfiger and department stores and Mercedes-Benz dealerships.
The partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team started in 2018. In August, the brand, which is owned by PVH Corp., revealed an ambitious program to accelerate its sustainability mission by zeroing in on circularity and inclusivity.