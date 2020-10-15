Buying Black is a movement, not a moment.⁣ ⁣ At the WWD Retail Forum, Brittney Ogike, founder and chief executive officer of BeautyBeez, joined Kimberly Smith, cofounder of the Brown Beauty Co-Op, and WWD digital and prestige beauty editor Alexa Tietjen to discuss how the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and consumers’ shift to e-commerce affected their businesses. For starters, the number of consumers voting with their dollars has only increased.⁣ ⁣ “My approach to retail is really about my community,” said Ogike, whose philosophy on retail stems from the unmet needs of Black women and women of color when buying beauty products. “Historically, [Black women] have to go a few different places just to take care of our hair and beauty needs: a big-box retailer for body care, a beauty retailer for makeup, a beauty supply for hair care. We wanted to bring the essentials of a beauty supply and of a retailer with the experience of an Ulta or Sephora. Historically, we didn’t have that in the market."⁣ ⁣ Fostering a sense of community goes deeper than shade offerings, Smith and Ogike said. Smith has instituted curbside buying parties and virtual happy hours with customers, and Ogike’s brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles doubles as an event space. They are both pivoting to beauty services as brick-and-mortar locations reopen.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: James Manso