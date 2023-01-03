×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory to Showcase Fledgling Designer Tennessy Thoreson During Paris Couture Week

Fashion

What to Watch: Men’s Spring 2023 Trends

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo’s Next Venture in Bras

EXCLUSIVE: Umit Benan, Jacques Marie Mage Drop Co-branded Capsule

The collection spans eyewear and ready-to-wear blending Mage’s flair for western style and Benan’s penchant for Italianness.

A campaign image of the Jacques Marie Mage x Umit Benan capsule collection.
A campaign image of the Jacques Marie Mage x Umit Benan capsule collection. Courtesy of Umit Benan

MILAN — Umit Benan is a serious eyewear collector. Sunglasses have been his shield day to night, at the club and — as the opposite of a morning type — his trick to start the day slowly.

The designer toyed with the category in the past while at Trussardi, for example, and four years ago for his own B+ Umit Benan brand, striking a partnership with a Japanese manufacturer that never hit retail.

He never really launched the eyewear category until a staff member suggested getting in touch with Jacques Marie Mage, the Los Angeles-based niche player and a personal favorite of Benan’s.

Related Galleries

“They offer eyewear à la [Aristotle] Onassis, thick and chunky, and I’ve always appreciated their quality and design, even years ago when the few styles they had did not necessarily fit my personality,” Benan said in an interview.

Rather than forging a manufacturing tie-up, Benan proposed a full-fledged, four-handed partnership that required several Zoom meetings over two years to come to life.

The pair is debuting a co-branded collection of sunglasses and ready-to-wear in a creative swap that has seen Benan deploy his design chops and sense of style to create four frames, three of which are entirely new styles, while Jerome Mage toy with fringed cowboy tuxedos, cashmere overcoats with golden buttons and bolo ties.

Benan described the result as a trip “from Jackson to Naples” in that it combines Mage’s flair for western references with Benan’s penchant for Italian quality and lifestyle.

“The impetus for the project began as a provocative rhetorical question: ‘What if the French poet Jean Cocteau traveled to the American West to meet Native American rodeo rider and folk-hero Jackson Sundown?’” Mage said.

A campaign image of the Jacques Marie Mage x Umit Benan capsule collection.
A campaign image of the Jacques Marie Mage x Umit Benan capsule collection. Courtesy of Umit Benan

“It was kind of a conversation between two artists and designers…the encounter between a French guy working in Wyoming and a Turkish boy in Italy,” Benan said, referring to his and Mage’s backgrounds.

“For me, the collaborative road with other designers and artists is a true injection of creativity…the exchange of creativity can bring us forward,” he said.

The designer insisted the tie-up is no marketing trick but stemmed from mutual respect and appreciation as well as from his desire to unleash creativity that is sometimes choked by business needs and daily operations.

Benan revisited “Dealan,” a subdued rectangular frame, and introduced three new styles named “Caan,” “Hulya” and “Belize,” after the designer’s family members.

Each style — handcrafted in Japan from plant-based acetate and embellished with responsibly sourced precious metals and undyed turquoise stones — is available in three colorways.

The eyewear collection retails between $850 and $1,000, while ready-to-wear pieces, all available in a limited quantity of 25, range from $1,000 for pants and shirts to $10,000 for overcoats.

The lineup will debut on Jan. 13 on both brands’ e-commerce sites as well as at Jacques Marie Mage stores in Venice and Hollywood, California, and at select retailers.

A campaign image of the Jacques Marie Mage x Umit Benan capsule collection.
A campaign image of the Jacques Marie Mage x Umit Benan capsule collection. Courtesy of Umit Benan

A dedicated campaign by Boo George is fronted by Erin Wasson, the Texan model who shot to fame after opening the fall 2001 Gucci by Tom Ford show. She is seen dressed in head-to-toe Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan gear and accessories around Naples, mingling with locals.

“The concept is a Texan native traveling all the way to Naples, enjoying local dishes and having clothes made to measure according to western style,” Benan said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Hot Summer Bags

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jacques Marie Mage and Umit Benan Drop Co-branded Clothing, Eyewear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad