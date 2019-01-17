MILAN — Versace is collaborating with 2 Chainz on a new “2 Chain Reaction” sneaker. In addition, a men’s ath-leisure capsule collection designed with the American rapper will be available exclusively in the U.S.

The shoes will be presented in Atlanta, the hip-hop star’s hometown, during the weekend of Feb. 1, which is Super Bowl weekend. The game will be played Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Characterized by the sneakers’ staple chain-link sole, Versace’s Grecian frieze, and braille lettering, the shoes introduce an embossed croc Neoprene collar with dual zip closure. The zippers are connected by a nylon strap for ease and functionality.

The collaboration will launch in a pop-up boutique in Atlanta’s Wish Gallery Feb.1 to 3 and on versace.com. The sneaker will be dropping in the Versace Phipps Plaza boutique that week and become globally available on Feb. 8.

The limited-edition sneakers come in a branded box and bag featuring the “2 Chain Reaction” logo.

Born Tauheed Epps, 2 Chainz is also the founder of apparel brand CEO Millionaires, which in 2016 teamed with Julieanna Goddard, also known as Yes Julz on Snapchat.

In November, 2 Chainz released the two-song EP “Hot Wings Are a Girl’s Best Friend” alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

In August, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward at Gianni Versace’s one-time mansion in Miami in front of friends including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Gucci Mane and Pusha T. The wedding came three months after 2 Chainz publicly proposed to Kesha on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 7.