PARIS – Dior has launched a dedicated microsite for the eagerly awaited Air Jordan 1 by Dior drop.

Customers have an opportunity to buy the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers on a first-come, first-served basis by registering at https://capsule.dior.com/. The shoes are priced at $2,000 for the low-top version and $2,200 for the high-top model.

Interested parties will be asked to record their preferred model (either high-top or low-top), size and pickup location. Each participant may register only once for the desired style and size, said Dior.

For the Chinese market, a separate online experience will be held via a dedicated WeChat program. An address list of the pop-ups and Dior boutiques where the Air Dior capsule is available will also be posted.

One of the most hotly anticipated sneaker launches of 2020, Dior’s collaboration with Air Jordan was unveiled at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show in Miami in December, and was scheduled to go on sale in March. The coronavirus pandemic forced the brands to postpone the rollout.

Kim Jones, creative director of men’s wear at Dior, is a keen collector of Air Jordan Ones, owning more than 40 pairs. The collaboration marks the Nike-owned label’s first step into the “luxury streetwear” segment.

To mark the launch, Dior will unveil a pop-up dedicated to the Air Dior capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories at Selfridges department store in London from July 8 to 21.

The space will feature images and videos detailing the manufacturing process of the sneakers, from hand-painted edgings to the iconic Swoosh, revisited in the Dior Oblique motif. Shoes reserved for those lucky enough to score a pair online will be displayed alongside a real-time countdown correlated to pick-ups.

A second pop-up will open at the Taikoo Li shopping mall in Chengdu, China, from July 8 to 19. Set in the context of a traditional building, the temporary store will feature three areas with displays playing on the nature of air, and a mirrored space revealing the Air Dior signature in a play of interactive sounds and lights.