Zegna Pledges Full Traceability of Oasi Cashmere Products by 2024

A QR code attached to all Oasi Cashmere products unlocks information on its traceability.

Zegna's Oasi Cashmere collection.
Zegna's Oasi Cashmere collection. Courtesy of Zegna

MILAN — Zegna’s commitment to trace its supply chain is coming full circle in its Oasi Cashmere project launching this month.

The project marks one of the first initiatives as part of the luxury menswear company’s pledge to make its entire textile offering traceable by 2030.

The 70-piece Oasi Cashmere collection is expected to be fully traceable and responsibly certified by 2024, ahead of the bigger pledge.

Each clothing item in the Oasi Cashmere collection will be provided with a QR code showing customers — ever more mindful of the sustainable credentials of the fashion they purchase — the entire journey of the fibers, from farming to the retail floor.

Sourced in far-flung regions of the world, cashmere yarns are spun in Italy, where Zegna’s vertically integrated supply chain offers an opportunity to oversee every stage of the manufacturing process.

The QR code also represents an opportunity for the Italian brand, headquartered in Trivero, Italy, to share more of Oasi Zegna, a place dear to the company and its current artistic director Alessandro Sartori, who picked the location for his spring 2023 show last June. The code unlocks a video experience taking customers through the journey started in 1910 when the company was established.

Oasi Zegna is peaceful location, where the headquarters of the menswear giant are surrounded by hydrangeas, rhododendrons, half-a-million pine trees planted by founder Ermenegildo Zegna starting in the 1930s, and stunning views of the Alps, from the Monviso pyramid-shaped mountain to the Monte Rosa massif.

A view of Oasi Zegna. Courtesy of Zegna

Last May, Oasi Zegna also hosted the group’s first Capital Markets Day since its IPO, reflecting its increased commitment to the environment. During that event, Zegna revealed it was aiming for revenues to exceed 2 billion euros in the midterm, as reported, and mapped out several sustainability goals, such as completing the submission of GHG emissions reduction targets in line with the Science-Based Targets initiative, or SBTi, in 2022 and aiming to have 100 percent of its electricity in Europe and the U.S. come from renewable sources by 2024, extending to all the group’s operations by 2027 (scope 2).

By 2026, more than 50 percent of the top priority raw materials used in Zegna Group products will be traceable to their point of origin, exceeding 95 percent by 2030. Among other initiatives, the group is pledging to plant 10,000 trees in every city where Zegna boutiques will open or relocate, starting from 2023.

