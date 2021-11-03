Zegna Lab, a New Retail Concept, Opens in SoHo

Skip to main content
The SoHo store will be changed on a monthly basis and partner with other local businesses.

An illustration of the retail concept store Zegna Lab in Soho. Courtesy of Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna unveiled a new retail concept in New York City on Tuesday.

Called Zegna Lab, the 570-square-foot space in SoHo is designed to provide an interactive experience that will change on a monthly basis. The store, at 265 Lafayette Street between Prince and Spring Streets, will highlight special collections, launches, capsules and exclusive products. For the opening, it offers the Zegna Icons collection including the overshirt, Triple Stitch sneaker and an array of knitwear from the fall 2021 collection.

“The focus of the Zegna Lab is to work with a more modular approach, evolving constantly to follow customers’ emotions and then creating every time a new atmosphere to fit their moments with dedicated choices,” said Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Zegna.

An illustration of the retail concept store Zegna Lab in Soho. Courtesy of Zegna

As a way to foster a sense of community in the new space, Zegna will partner with neighboring businesses to curate a selection of local experiences intended to celebrate the soul of SoHo. For the launch, that includes Sant Ambroeus, McNally Jackson Books and the Angelika Film Center. The store also features a rotating record collection of both vintage vinyls and playlists from local DJs selected by Sartori that will be updated monthly.

To celebrate the opening, Zegna hosted a party at the store on Tuesday with an after party DJ’d by Zack Bia at Sant Ambroeus.

The company did not say if this is a concept that it will replicate in other parts of the world, but it is designed to address consumer demand for more meaningful and unique retail experiences, especially since the start of the pandemic.

The company, which also owns the Thom Browne brand, operates 239 Zegna and 45 Thom Browne stores in 80 countries. This is its third store in Manhattan for the company, which celebrated its 120th anniversary last year and is aiming for an initial public offering in New York later this year.

