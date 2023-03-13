The Standout Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Oscars 

The 2023 awards season came to an end with Sunday night’s Oscars, with the awards show delivering several standout men’s fashion looks in line with what spectators have been seeing over the last few months.

Austin Butler, Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan and others came together in Los Angeles Sunday night in an array of high-fashion looks from design houses like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Fendi and others.

Many celebrities continued the awards season fashion trend of bringing a modern twist to classic men’s suits, such as wearing traditional tuxedos in bold colors or swapping fitted suits for more casual silhouettes.

This was seen on actor Seth Rogen, who has become known for his bold, casual-meets-high-fashion style. Rogen attended the Oscars in a Brioni white tuxedo jacket paired with dark gray trousers and a matching bow tie.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller at the 95th annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Actor Harry Shum Jr. also went with a more creative take on men’s suits for the awards show, wearing fashion brand Adeam’s first custom menswear suit. According to Adeam creative director Hanako Maeda, the suit takes inspiration from Shum Jr.’s cultural background and the brand’s “east meets west” philosophy by incorporating an overlapping collar and sash-like belt to the classic white tuxedo.

Other stars gave subtle twists to otherwise classic silhouettes, such as Pedro Pascal in an oversize Zegna suit and Riz Ahmed, who wore a Prada jacket with an oversize collar and bright pink lapel.

Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan delivered one of the night’s boldest men’s fashion looks: a custom Louis Vuitton lavender-hued wool suit accented with metal flower closures.

The standout men’s Oscars looks were rounded out by some stars that stuck with classic men’s suiting, including Butler in Saint Laurent, Andrew Garfield in Fendi and Jordan in Louis Vuitton.

Click through the above gallery to see more standout men’s fashion from the 2023 Oscars.