424’s Guillermo Andrade Releases Leagues Cup Collections 

Streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade is helping kick off the highly anticipated Leagues Cup with a series of capsule collections celebrating the North American soccer tournament.

Andrade, the founder and creative director behind Los Angeles store FourTwoFour and its accompanying streetwear brand 424, has created collections with Adidas and Mexican fashion label Liberal Youth Ministry for the upcoming tournament, which will begin releasing this Friday. Andrade was first tapped as the creative adviser to the League’s Cup back in April.

“I like the idea of soccer being a really big, important business in America because that means it’s going to have a big voice,” Andrade said. “People like myself and [Liberal Youth Ministry founder and creative director] Antonio [Zaragoza] who have a true connection to the game who also can contribute to the tournament and it comes from a root of love of the sport — I think that that’s really important. It’s not like X designer for the thing and everyone goes on their way afterward.”

Andrade’s first collection is his 424 x Adidas collection, which offers T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants that feature 424’s logo and Adidas’ signature three stripes. He will then be releasing his collaboration with Liberal Youth Ministry on Aug. 1.

The Liberal Youth Ministry collaboration offers colorful jerseys for the U.S., Mexico and Canada as well as an alternate jersey.

A style from the 424 x Liberal Youth Ministry x Leagues Cup collection.

“I, of course, wanted the collection to have a big weight on the jerseys and it was obvious to have a U.S.-inspired jersey, a Canadian-inspired jersey and a Mexican-inspired jersey,” Zaragoza said. “The creative process was just a way to celebrate the tournament. It’s a celebration of the countries, a celebration of the community and I think more than who is going to win, I think it’s more important that these kinds of things happen so that we can bring together the communities.”

The Leagues Cup, which starts on Friday, brings together all 47 first division professional soccer clubs in the U.S., Mexico and Canada to compete in a World Cup-style tournament. Famed soccer star Lionel Messi will make his U.S. debut during the Leagues Cup, playing his first game as part of the Inter Miami soccer team.

Andrade, Liberal Youth Ministry and the League’s Cup will highlight the collections with a series of pop-ups hosted in Miami on Sunday and in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

The collections will be available on FourTwoFour, Liberal Youth Ministry and the Leagues Cup websites and at stadiums. Prices range from $39 to $283.