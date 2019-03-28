Artist turned director, @rashidjohnson, spoke to us about his powerful adaptation of Richard Wright’s novel “Native Son” coming to @HBO this April. ⁣ ⁣ “There were several people in tears, several people who were quite emotional; you could see the energy that they received from some of the ideas in the film, it triggered things in them,” says Johnson, reflecting on reaction to the film in Park City, Utah. ⁣ ⁣ He also discussed the role of fashion in the film. The protagonist, Bigger, dons a black leather jacket with messages scrawled on it that is a representation of his strength. ⁣ ⁣ “It’s a shield that expresses that he has a way that he sees the world and that he’s willing to allow you to see that directly on his body.” Johnson says. “I think fashion often allows us to say something about ourselves prior to even opening our own mouths.”⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @ktauer⁣ 📸: @lexieblacklock . . . . . #wwdeye #rashidjohnson #sundance #nativeson