Elegant tailoring was center stage in the men’s fall collections as the streetwear-obsession era started to return to a newfound elegance. The same trend held true during the recently completed women’s season when coed collections continued to reinterpret this men’s wear staple, offered up in a plethora of variations that ranged from oversize double-breasted to the pinstriped banker suit.
A Suitable Boy
Elegant tailored options have begun to infiltrate an environment formerly dominated by streetwear.
View Slideshow