PARIS — Adidas is the first collaborator brand to comment on allegations made against Gosha Rubchinskiy, albeit with a brief statement, in response to claims made by a 16-year-old, who was seeking to model in the Russian designer’s look book, accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

“We take any allegation of this nature extremely seriously and are currently looking into the claim that has been made,” Adidas said. The brand declined to share more details on the investigation.

The German sporting goods company has collaborated several times with the designer since the spring 2017 season, including on a World Cup-themed collection for fall 2018, presented at his show in Yekaterinburg, one of the event’s host cities.

As reported, Jan Silfverling shared exchanges on Instagram and WhatsApp with Facebook group High Fashion Talk that seem to suggest the designer was trying to coax racy pictures from the youth. The post was picked up by outlets including Supreme Leaks News and Diet Prada.

In turn, Rubchinskiy’s team on Sunday issued a statement to WWD defending the risky practice of casting via Instagram. “Gosha throughout his career in 10 years always personally chose models. For us, participation of not-professional models and common street-cast guys always was important. Not only appearance but also personal qualities. Gosha and his team maintain friendly relations with many guys over the years. Gosha is familiar personally with many parents. For example, for the show in Florence in 2016, teenagers from all [over] Europe arrived with their parents,” it said. “They all spent time well and received mass of pleasant emotions. We always received only good recalls. Gosha’s brand is designed for a young audience.…We did not expect that it can be used against us like that.”

In a separate statement sent to WWD, Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons International, which produces and distributes Rubchinskiy’s collections, said: “I am deeply concerned about the events of today, allegations which Gosha has emphatically denied. I abhor the mob mentality of social media and the guilty until proved innocent syndrome, which seems to be the order of the day. While I deeply deplore the abuse of power in any industry, I am waiting for the whole truth to come out.”

The designer has collaborated with brands including Dr. Martens, Levi’s, Adidas and Burberry.