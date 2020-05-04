LONDON — After dipping into fashion via a collaboration with Alexa Chung, Barbour is taking to the street and teaming with Supreme. The British heritage brand known for its waxed jackets has worked with Supreme to create a lightweight waxed cotton field jacket inspired by Barbour’s Bedale.

There is also a waxed cotton waist bag, cotton crusher and camp cap. The collection will be released online only on May 7, with Japan added two days later.

Barbour continues to collaborate with Alexa Chung’s brand: Last year it launched a two-year, four-season deal with the brand Alexachung for outerwear, totes, and hats.

The brand was founded in 1894, and is still family-owned and operated — and highly profitable. It remains famous for its coats, jackets and protective clothing, which were originally meant to keep sailors, fishermen and shipyard workers warm and dry.

The weatherproof, waxed cotton pieces, made at the company’s factory in South Shields, England, are still going strong, with Barbour’s annual revenue in excess of 200 million pounds, according to the latest numbers filed at Companies House in the U.K.