Angus Cloud, Billionaire Boys Club Team on Capsule Collection

Angus Cloud has a new fashion collaboration.

The “Euphoria” actor and streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club are teaming up to create a capsule collection for Rockstar Energy Drink, which will launch exclusively at ComplexCon held in Los Angeles this weekend as part of the company’s “Fuel What’s Next” campaign. Cloud is also an ambassador of Rockstar Energy Drink.

For the collection, Cloud worked closely with Billionaire Boys Club creative director Joseph Au to create a streetwear-inspired seven-piece collection that consists of a hoodie, graphic T-shirts, trucker hats and pins.

“To have an opportunity to work with someone like Joe Au, to sit down and have a real conversation with him and have him legitimately listen to my ideas? That’s like a dream,” Cloud said. “I love fashion and I always try to make a statement, even if it’s a bit under the radar, and I feel like Joe is the same.”

The black-and-white collection features pieces designed with the Billionaire Boys Club and Rockstar Energy Drink logos. Cloud stated his favorite piece from the collection is the trucker hats, which feature a cloud motif he designed. He’s also a fan of the graphic T-shirt that’s designed with a dollar bill that he drew on.

“I’ve always appreciated nice clothes and I’ve been a fan of Polo since I was a kid in Oakland,” Cloud said about his love of fashion. “But since ‘Euphoria,’ I’ve been invited to fashion shows and I’ve really gotten into that world. I love fashion — who doesn’t love fashion? And I have some ideas, so I would really like the opportunity to design my own line one day.”

Since his breakout role in “Euphoria,” Cloud has been tapped by many brands to model in campaigns, including Ralph Lauren Fragrances and Amiri. He’s also sat in the front row at fashion shows for brands like Coach, Bottega Veneta and Ralph Lauren.

The Rockstar Energy Drink x Angus Cloud collection ranges in price from $40 to $135 and will be available at Rockstar Energy Drink’s booth at ComplexCon this weekend. All proceeds from the collection will go towards supporting up-and-coming artists in Cloud’s hometown of Oakland, California.