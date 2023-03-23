Ben Sherman Taps Pauli Lovejoy for ‘90s-inspired Collection

Ben Sherman is celebrating its second drop of the year with a prominent figure in the music world.

The menswear brand has tapped percussionist Pauli Lovejoy to front the campaign for the latest iteration of B by Ben Sherman. Lovejoy has grown in prominence working as the music director on Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour,” which is wrapping up its Asian leg.

Lovejoy appears in the campaign modeling the collection’s ‘90s-inspired streetwear styles. According to the brand, the collection looks to ‘90s skate culture by incorporating oversize styles, graphic prints and bold colors for the menswear pieces.

Pauli Lovejoy for Ben Sherman.

The B by Ben Sherman collection comes during the brand’s 60th anniversary. Ben Sherman kicked off celebrations this year with the first collection, which tapped British rock band The Sherlocks to front the campaign. The collection celebrated the brand’s 60th anniversary by releasing T-shirts that were inspired by landmark cultural moments across the past six decades. This year, the brand is also set to open new flagship stores across the U.K.

Lovejoy has become increasingly known for his bold style both on tour and on the red carpet. Last month, the drummer attended the 2023 Brit Awards wearing two standout suits: the first a burgundy-hued tuxedo and the second, a silver sequined suit from Hugo Boss.

The B by Ben Sherman collection is available starting Thursday on the brand’s website and in stores.