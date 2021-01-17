For their fall Prada collection Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons smartly played with textures and color throughout, but the charming juxtapositions of hues and textiles were showcased best in their outerwear. Here are the seven coats we can’t stop thinking about from the label’s Fall 2021 men’s show.

Evening Duster Coat

A highlight of the show, this purple Re-Nylon duster can make modern any evening wear ensemble – while screaming Prada heritage at the same time.

Cozy Crop

This pastel lavender boucle wool crop coat is as cozy as it is chic. The boxy cut and rounded shoulder enhance the cocoon feel of the design.

The Comeback Peacoat

This 90’s-inspired peacoat is reinvented sans lapels and embellished with oversized metal logo buttons, making this military heritage classic a total must-have.

Glam Bomber

What’s not to love about this bright pink leather New Romantic era-inspired bomber jacket? The triangle logo as a mini zippered pocket is a wonderfully utilitarian touch. So retro and yet so 2021.

Textured Parka

Destined to become a street style classic, this parka featuring a hand-knit jacquard lining, one of the main graphic messages of the collection, is the perfect blend of craftsmanship and utility. But don’t forget to keep it open for the big reveal.

The Leather Top Coat

Another uniquely Prada coat from the collection, this double-breasted topper exudes timeless appeal. And for the wearer, the shiny leather finishing guarantees a head-turning response.

Pastel Coats

Blending in perfectly with Rem Koolhaas and AMO’s fanciful and impactful set, this softly tailored pink corduroy delight has enough of 70’s-flair to keep all the nostalgic dreamers begging for more.