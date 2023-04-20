Billionaire Boys Club, Doodles to Team on Pop-up 

Pharrell Williams is bringing together two of his brands for a pop-up experience.

Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream brands are joining forces with NFT project Doodles for “Doodle Beach,” a pop-up experience this weekend during Williams’ Something in the Water festival. The festival takes place in the multihyphenate’s hometown of Virginia Beach and is meant as a celebration of the city’s culture.

The brands are teaming up on an apparel collection to be sold during the pop-up. The collection includes pieces like T-shirts, hats, shorts, towels and skateboards designed in a bright colorway and with cartoon images.

Courtesy of Doodles

“We’re excited to work with Pharrell’s iconic skate brand Ice Cream on our first pop-up collaboration at Something in the Water Festival,” said Brandon Rosenblatt, head of partnerships at Doodles. “This collection marks an important first step on our collaborations and apparel journey. Expect to see more partnerships like this as Doodles expands further into the lifestyle vertical.”

The pop-up will also offer free ice cream and a preview of Doodles’ new digital wearables. The apparel collection ranges in price from $50 to $165. All proceeds from the pop-up will benefit Williams’ Yellow educational nonprofit.

This is Williams’ first live activation since joining Doodles as chief brand officer. Williams took on the role last June.

The pop-up comes on the heels of a busy period for Williams, following the musician being named Louis Vuitton’s creative director of menswear in February, taking over from the late Virgil Abloh. Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is also celebrating a milestone this year with its 20th anniversary. Next month, Williams will release his new book, called “Pharrell-isms.”