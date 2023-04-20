×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: April 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fear of God Lights Up Hollywood Bowl With Runway Show

Business

BuzzFeed News Shutters

Accessories

No Expense Spared: LVMH Unveils Tiffany’s Renovated Fifth Avenue Flagship

Billionaire Boys Club, Doodles to Team on Pop-up 

The two brands are joining forces for “Doodle Beach,” which will be hosted this weekend during Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival. 

BBC Ice Cream x Doodles collaboration
BBC Ice Cream x Doodles collaboration. Courtesy of Doodles

Pharrell Williams is bringing together two of his brands for a pop-up experience.

Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream brands are joining forces with NFT project Doodles for “Doodle Beach,” a pop-up experience this weekend during Williams’ Something in the Water festival. The festival takes place in the multihyphenate’s hometown of Virginia Beach and is meant as a celebration of the city’s culture.

The brands are teaming up on an apparel collection to be sold during the pop-up. The collection includes pieces like T-shirts, hats, shorts, towels and skateboards designed in a bright colorway and with cartoon images. 

Related Galleries

BBC Ice Cream x Doodles collaboration
Courtesy of Doodles

“We’re excited to work with Pharrell’s iconic skate brand Ice Cream on our first pop-up collaboration at Something in the Water Festival,” said Brandon Rosenblatt, head of partnerships at Doodles. “This collection marks an important first step on our collaborations and apparel journey. Expect to see more partnerships like this as Doodles expands further into the lifestyle vertical.”

The pop-up will also offer free ice cream and a preview of Doodles’ new digital wearables. The apparel collection ranges in price from $50 to $165. All proceeds from the pop-up will benefit Williams’ Yellow educational nonprofit. 

This is Williams’ first live activation since joining Doodles as chief brand officer. Williams took on the role last June.

The pop-up comes on the heels of a busy period for Williams, following the musician being named Louis Vuitton’s creative director of menswear in February, taking over from the late Virgil Abloh. Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is also celebrating a milestone this year with its 20th anniversary. Next month, Williams will release his new book, called “Pharrell-isms.”

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad