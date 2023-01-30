Blauer USA Unveils Heritage-nodding Capsule Collection

Paying homage to its heritage, Blauer USA has unveiled a limited capsule for fall 2023, titled “Blauer Academy Collection.”

It comprises 11 outerwear pieces playfully nodding to the original police and army gear that has defined the label ever since. Blauer USA was a North American manufacturer and supplier of uniforms and technical gear for policemen and army divisions, before current owner FGF Industry snapped up a 50 percent stake in the company from the descendants of founder Louis Blauer and turned it into a fashion enterprise.

Bomber jackets, puffers and varsity styles, the latter available in a cropped and elongated version, are done in an autumnal palette of navy blue, burgundy and military green. They bear patches and embroideries reminiscent of those seen on law enforcement’s uniforms, spelling the brand’s and capsule’s names.

Hitting retail in September, the collection will go on sale via the brand’s wholesale network with prices ranging from 339 euros to 889 euros.