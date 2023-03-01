Bodega Teams With Beams, Adidas on Ivy League-inspired Collection

Bodega, Beams and Adidas are all joining forces to create an ivy league-inspired collection of apparel and footwear.

The fashion brands are collaborating on an expansive collection that takes inspiration from the ivy style of the 1950s and 1960s, creating a collection of blazers, hoodies, dress shirts, T-shirts, trousers, sweatpants, neck ties, accessories and sneakers in a navy, green and gray colorway.

“In our thesis with groupmates Beams and Adidas, we took our love for ivy style and rescued it from the halls of the Porcelain Club and tomb of the Skull & Bones, giving it a breath of fresh air,” reads a statement from Bodega. “Taking the archetypal pieces we deemed to be essential to the ivy look and leaving our signature through branding, color coordination and, most crucially, proportion, our collection digs into the core of what the style is all about, but with new focal points in its nuanced rebellion.”

A style from the Bodega x Beams x Adidas collection.

Standout styles in the collection include blazers and dress shirts with a collegiate-inspired crest, cotton hoodies designed with classic block lettering and a navy and green striped neck tie.

The collaboration also includes two Adidas sneaker styles: the Campus, which is designed in gray suede with brown stitching, green lining and gold stamping; and the Adimatic, which is designed in a beige suede with extra wide green stripes and laces.

The Bodega x Beams x Adidas collection will be available starting March 10 on Bodega’s website and at its Boston and Los Angeles stores. Prices range from $15 for the tube socks to $250 for the blazer.