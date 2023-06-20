×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Denies Contract Talks With Meghan Markle

Beauty

K18 Said to Be Considering Sale Options

Fashion

Pharrell Williams on Louis Vuitton Debut: ‘It’s Like Love at First Sight’

BoohooMan Taps Rapper Lil Tjay for Fashion Collection

The 80-piece collection is inspired by the rapper’s own eclectic style.

Lil Tjay for BoohooMan
Lil Tjay for BoohooMan. Courtesy of BoohooMan

BoohooMan is continuing its series of collaborations with a new collection.

The fashion brand is teaming up with rapper Lil Tjay to release an 80-piece fashion collection of T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, jeans, shorts and other styles. The collection is available on BoohooMan’s website starting Tuesday and styles range in price from $5 to $75.

The collection offers neutral, earthy colors of beige, sage and orange, as well as an array of styles designed in shades of blue. Standout styles include a white varsity jacket, a distressed camouflage-patterned vest paired with a gray sweatshirt, a green acid wash denim jacket and a printed cropped jacket with matching oversize trousers, among others. 

Related Galleries

Lil Tjay for BoohooMan.

Lil Tjay first came into the spotlight in 2017 with his hit song “Resume,” which helped him sign to Columbia Records that year. His songs have garnered 18 million streams across platforms and have gone viral on TikTok, according to BoohooMan. 

The BoohooMan collaboration is meant to launch in conjunction with the rapper’s upcoming album release, though it does not yet have a confirmed release date.

This is BoohooMan’s latest collaboration with a public figure. Last fall, the fashion brand teamed with rapper Toosii on a 76-piece fashion collection. Last year, BoohooMan released its latest collaboration with rapper Swae Lee and teamed with Shaquille O’Neal’s sons, Shaqir and Shareef, on a collection.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad