EXCLUSIVE: Boss Signs Formula 1 Driver Fernando Alonso as Brand Ambassador

Boss is furthering its stake in Formula 1 with a new brand ambassador.

The German fashion brand revealed Friday that it is signing Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso as its new brand ambassador. The signing comes after Boss embarked on a long-term partnership with the Aston Martin team in June 2022.

“When we think about Fernando Alonso, he is an icon,” said Nadia Kokni, senior vice president of global marketing at Boss. “He’s definitely a boss on the track and an icon of the sport. He’s also enjoying a renaissance — I don’t think people really could imagine that someone who has been at the top for so long could really have this renewed energy. For us, it’s amazing to be associated with someone who is a living legend and a boss of their domain.”

As a Boss ambassador, Alonso will wear Boss for public engagements such as red carpets and interviews. Alonso will also appear in advertising and social media campaigns, brand events and promotional activities.

Fernando Alonso for Boss. Courtesy of Boss

“I’ve long been a fan of Boss and I’m thrilled to take on this new role as an ambassador within the larger scope of their sponsorship of the Aston Martin Formula 1 team,” Alonso said. “I look forward to working closely with the brand and representing what it means to be a true Boss both on and off the racetrack.”

Last year, Boss embarked on its partnership with Aston Martin to be the team’s official fashion partner. Boss has been designing the looks for the Formula 1 team, including formal apparel for the race drivers and high-performance race and travel wear for the whole team.

The partnership marked Boss’ return to motorsports as part of its brand refresh. Boss has a long history working in the sport dating back to 1972. Alonso’s ambassadorship is meant to further Boss’ presence in Formula 1.

“[Alonso’s] whole ethos as an athlete is something that really resonates with our philosophy as a brand,” Kokni said. “The whole thing about being your own boss — people that craft their own path and that whole energy and attitude really aligns with us. We have a rich and blessed history of working with iconic people who are leading their fields. There’s no doubt that someone like Alonso is perfect for us in that regard.”