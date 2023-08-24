Kith Taps Brian Cox for Fall 2023 Campaign

Kith is debuting its fall 2023 collection with the help of a famous face.

The fashion and lifestyle brand has tapped “Succession” actor Brian Cox to be the face of the collection’s campaign. Cox appears in the campaign in several images, modeling outerwear and tailored pieces from Kith’s fall collection, which will hit stores and its website on Friday.

Cox is seen in the campaign modeling at a country home wearing pieces like a wool, two-toned varsity jacket, a navy corduroy jacket and a gray pullover designed with the Kith logo and a floral motif, among other styles.

Kith’s fall 2023 collection offers some new styles, including the Wyona Full-Zip Varsity Sweater that Cox models in the campaign. The collection also offers new versions of some of Kith’s classics, like its Gorman Jacket, Double Weave Boxy Collared Overshirt and Nelson Crewneck.

Brian Cox for Kith Courtesy of Kith

For accessories, Kith reprised its partnership with New Era to bring back the 59fifty and 9fifty caps. The collection also offers new styles as part of Kith’s collaboration with Converse, including an update of the Chuck Taylor All Star 1970.

This is Cox’s first campaign with Kith. The actor is best known for his role in HBO’s hit show “Succession,” which aired its final season earlier this year. The show was known for popularizing the “quiet luxury” fashion trend that the “Succession” characters, including Cox’s Logan Roy, became known for.

Kith has worked with several male celebrities for its collection campaigns in recent years. Last fall, the brand tapped Jerry Seinfeld to front the campaign for its City University of New York collection. In February, Kith worked with actor Bryan Cranston to appear in its spring 2023 campaign.