×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Milan Fashion Week’s September Edition Packed With Debut Shows

Accessories

Tiffany & Co. Launches NFTiff Service to Turn NFTs Into Wearable Jewelry

Britain’s Tory Party Is Getting a Makeover, Thanks to a 3,500-Pound Suit

Rishi Sunak has been a great supporter of British tailoring.

Rishi Sunak, Britain's former chancellor of
Rishi Sunak wearing wearing a Henry Herbert two-piece suit that costs 3,500 pounds. AFP via Getty Images

LONDON — Until a few weeks ago, few had heard of the London bespoke tailor and shirtmaker Henry Herbert.

The company that once used to sit on Savile Row doesn’t have a well-known name like fellow tailors Huntsman, Anderson & Sheppard or Kilgour, and has recently relocated to a more discreet space opposite a Korean restaurant and a British pub, not far from The British Museum.

But on July 21, the tailor hit the headlines after the Daily Mail reported that Rishi Sunak, 42, Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer who is in the race to become the next Conservative prime minister, was wearing a two-piece suit by Henry Herbert that cost 3,500 pounds.

Sunak, an Oxford graduate and Fulbright Scholar with an MBA from Stanford, had paired the suit with Prada shoes costing 490 pounds, and the paper wrote about his luxury wardrobe choices as if they were something to be ashamed of.

Related Galleries

One of Sunak’s detractors, and a fellow Conservative member of parliament, Nadine Dorries, 65, quickly pounced on the report, and pointed out that Sunak’s rival Liz Truss would be campaigning around the country wearing earrings that cost cost 4.50 pounds from Claire Accessories, a high street chain.

HANLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss take part in the BBC Leadership debate at Victoria Hall on July 25, 2022 in Hanley, England. Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss go head-to-head in the BBC Conservative Leadership debate in their bid to win the contest and become the UK's next Prime Minister. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak take part in the BBC Leadership debate. Getty Images

Sunak, a former banker with Goldman Sachs, has frequently been criticized for his education, and his wealth. According to The Sunday Times Rich List he and his wife Akshata Murthy are worth 730 million pounds. Murthy’s family are self-made millionaires and she holds shares in her father’s technology firm Infosys; Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria and Jamie’s Italian; Wendy’s outlets in India; the nanny agency Koru Kids, and the gym operator Digme Fitness.

However, amid the mud-slinging, Sunak has been a great supporter of British tailoring.

Tony Blair arriving in Downing Street after Election Victory, London with crowds waiving flags in the background, 2nd May 1997. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)
Tony Blair arriving in Downing Street after winning the election in May 1997. Blair, the man of “New Labour” gambled on a new sartorial choice when in office by often wearing Paul Smith. BBC News & Current Affairs via G

He wouldn’t be the first British leader to wear a bespoke suit, either. Winston Churchill started visiting Savile Row from the age of 19, endorsing the likes of Henry Poole & Co and Turnbull & Asser in wartime and peacetime; John Major and Gordon Brown turned to Gieves & Hawkes, while Tony Blair stepped off Savile Row and gambled on a fashion brand, Paul Smith.

Sunak, with his his squeaky-clean, teetotal lifestyle, has never tried to be a man of the people. With his regular 6 a.m. Peloton workouts and breakfast of Greek yogurt and blueberries, he’s showing the nation a leadership option who is ready to look good while shouldering the burdens of inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis.

For Sunak to eschew Savile Row and opt for a young, low-key tailor such as Henry Herbert is telling.

Alexander Dickinson Henry Herbert
“Taking over a tailoring company in the middle of COVID[-19] when nobody’s wearing suits and there are very little events, it was basically taking the company at zero and then building up to now,” said Alexander Dickinson. Courtesy of Henry Herbert
The company was founded in 2009, compared with the Savile Row giants, some of which are more than 200 years old.

In October 2020, during the midst of the pandemic, Charlie Baker-Collingwood, the founder and owner of the tailoring company, died, and Alexander Dickinson, 30, took on the small business that he’d joined in 2014.

Although lockdown was difficult, he’s back making bespoke clothing, and not just suits, for professional clients — lawyers, bankers, tech workers and politicians.

Henry Herbert store
The company that once used to sit alongside the capital’s corps d’elite on Savile Row has relocated to a more shy space opposite a Korean restaurant and a humble British pub not far from The British Museum. Inspired Octopus / Courtesy of Henry Herbert

“The same people that would be getting three-piece suits from us were now coming back to us wanting chinos, jackets and casual shirts,” said Dickinson of the incoming requests post pandemic.

“The British gentleman is getting more savvy, and realizing that he doesn’t actually have to pay 5,000 pounds [for a suit],” said Dickinson.

“You can come off the beaten track and pay 2,500 pounds for a more personal service with the same fabrics made by the same people where you have a lot more control on your own garments. On Savile Row you’re probably buying into the house style,” he added.

Henry Herbert savile row
“They [Savile Row businesses] are very much clinging on to tradition, which definitely works for the American market but the British gentleman is getting more savvy and realizing that they don’t actually have to pay 5,000 pounds [for a suit],” said Dickinson. Courtesy of Henry Herbert
Although Dickinson declined to comment on Sunak, it’s possible that the politician’s four-figure suit wasn’t new.

“It might cost more than the average suit, but bespoke is built to last and our fabric is British and sustainable with no plastics within it,” said Dickinson. “You’re only buying one suit rather than two or three a year. It’s the most sustainable garment you can get.”

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Hot Summer Bags

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

London Tailor Henry Herbert Makes News,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad