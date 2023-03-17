×
Brooks Brothers Gives Classics a Twist in Fall Collection

The line, designed by Michael Bastian, infuses traditional silhouettes and fabrics with a modern energy.

Brooks Brothers fall '23
Brooks Brothers RTW Fall 2023
Brooks Brothers RTW Fall 2023
Brooks Brothers RTW Fall 2023
Brooks Brothers RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 79 Photos

Brooks Brothers didn’t stray very far from its roots for its fall collection. Lots of tailored clothing, tartans, cashmere sweaters and corduroy blazers fit squarely into the preppy trend. But while the overall aesthetic may still be classic, the looks have been modernized and were interspersed with more sportswear elements to appeal to today’s man and woman.

Case in point: a blazer in a windowpane pattern was paired with chinos, a plaid shirt and a striped sweater, while a red velvet jacket worked well with plaid pants, a skinny tie and a tattersall vest.

The updates can be attributed to Michael Bastian, creative director of Brooks Brothers, whose first full collection launched in 2021.

“My favorite part of the collection this season is actually the tailored clothing — lots of tweed, Donegal, cord, moleskin — the kinds of things you can have your whole life and they only get better,” he said.

The collection was broken down into three subsections, depending upon delivery, with the first earmarked for the back-to-school time frame. For this offering, brushed Scottish lambswool sweaters in a variety of models, corduroy jackets, tennis sweaters, camouflage patterned “Friday” shorts and peacoats delivered a very preppy message.

A preppy sensibility was evident throughout.

That will be followed with a collection Bastian entitled “Owl House,” a more-elevated assortment that includes a faux mink coat, camelhair sweaters inspired by the archives, printed chinos, suede trenchcoats, a three-piece gray suit and some sequined herringbone skirts and dresses for women, along with a waxed coat with corduroy detailing.

“The concept for the ‘Owl House’ group is more elevated and tonal winter dressing,” Bastian explained. “More cashmere, shearling, leather, softer colors — no color, actually — the colors of snowy owls. The inspiration board was full of glass-walled modern cabins in the snow and owls.” 

An updated formalwear look.

The final group was themed to the holidays and offered several different takes on tuxedos including classic black notch and gray shawl lapel models, the brand’s signature tartan blazer and even a women’s jumpsuit.

