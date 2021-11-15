Skip to main content
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spinoff Shows in Shanghai, Miami

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

Six Years On, Farfetch Answers Johann Rupert’s Call for Collaboration

Brooks Brothers Pushes Sportswear for Spring

Nantucket, Palm Beach and tennis are the distinct capsules designed by creative director Michael Bastian for spring.

Brooks Brothers spring 2022
A look from Brooks Brothers' spring '22 collection.

Sportswear has become the new star at Brooks Brothers, so it’s no surprise that the category is being given heightened attention in the spring 2022 collection.

Ken Ohashi, Brooks’ chief executive officer, said once the weather got cooler this fall, sweater sales soared along with other sportswear staples, which is just the direction he is hoping to steer the brand. “Sportswear is the needle we wanted to move,” he said.

He hopes that needle will continue to move in spring when the brand releases an expansive line of men’s and women’s wear designed by creative director Michael Bastian. The overall theme of the season is Island Life and it is inspired by two resort destinations: the preppy New England landscape of Nantucket and the vibrant sophistication of Palm Beach.

Nautical stripes and sailboat prints are found throughout the collection on reimagined pieces from Brooks Brothers’ vast archives, as well as modern interpretations of familiar brand codes. The Fun shirt is offered in a tartan pattern; there’s a patchwork madras bomber; an embroidered lobster sweater, and a seersucker tour jacket in the men’s Nantucket offering along with shorts emblazoned with sailing motifs.

The Palm Beach-themed capsule includes colorful takes on familiar silhouettes such as polos, blazers and cargo pants in tropical prints.

Brooks Brothers spring 2022
The line blends tailored and sportswear pieces for an updated look.

There’s also a tennis-themed offering featuring polo shirts with racquets, varsity jackets and even a playful chipmunk print.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Brooks Brothers if there weren’t some tailored pieces, so the collection includes button-down oxfords in a full cut or Bengal stripe, a classic double-breasted navy blazer, lightweight suits and even a white seersucker blazer for evening.

“The spring 2022 collection reflects my take on that bright American summer wardrobe Brooks Brothers has always been known for,” Bastian said. “It’s a specific kind of optimism that comes naturally to the brand.”

