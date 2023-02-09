Bryan Cranston Heads Kith’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Bryan Cranston is bringing his star power to Kith for the streetwear brand’s latest campaign.

The “Breaking Bad” actor appears in Kith’s spring 2023 campaign, which was released Thursday. In the campaign, Cranston models pieces from the brand’s Spring 1 collection, which is said to continue Kith’s line of classic styles that are “reimagined in a vintage aesthetic.”

Cranston appears in a series of images modeling pieces across outerwear, knitwear, activewear and accessories in backdrops like a desert and pool.

Kith’s spring collection offers an array of pieces designed in bespoke fabrics like cotton poplin, wool, Nappa leather and denim, among others, as well as an earthy color palette of sage green, burnt orange, beige, and teal.

Cranston models the collection’s Patchwork Coaches Jacket in the campaign, which is one of the standout styles in the spring collection. The style is designed in four different fabrics and is available in a Japanese denim and a tan suede. He’s also seen wearing the Felix Cardigan, which is designed with a chain and satin stitch and features artwork embroidery.

The collection also includes Kith’s collaboration with hat brand New Era, which offers color-blocked bucket hats and Kith-branded caps.

The Kith spring campaign comes on the heels of Cranston reprising his beloved role as Walter White from his hit series “Breaking Bad” for a Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners, which he features in alongside his former co-star Aaron Paul. The commercial has already garnered 1.2 million views on YouTube since debuting on Monday.

Kith’s Spring 1 2023 collection will be available for purchase starting 11 a.m. on Friday at Kith stores and its website.