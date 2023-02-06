Burton Teams With Run DMC on Multiple Collections 

Burton is embarking on its latest collaboration, this time with Run DMC.

The snowboarding brand said Monday it is teaming up with TJ and Jesse Mizell, the sons of the late Jam Master Jay of Run DMC, to release two collaborations this month highlighting the iconic hip-hop group. Both collections will include cobranded snowboards, boots, bindings, apparel, outerwear, accessories and other pieces.

“The idea for this collaboration came from a tightly bound friendship rooted in passion for snowboarding,” said George Burton Carpenter, special project manager at Burton and son of the late Burton founder Jake Burton Carpenter. “The Burton x Run DMC collection breathes life into the legacy of our fathers, or as the world knows them, Jam Master Jay of Run DMC and Jake Burton of Burton Snowboards. Through this collaboration, we carry on their legacy and amplify the connection between hip-hop and snowboarding. The designs remain true to our heritage while evolving the style and culture that we intend to pass on for generations to come.”

The collaboration’s first drop is with Burton’s Mine77 brand, which is Burton’s line of limited-edition collections. The Mine77 x Run DMC collection debuts on Feb. 15, which is then followed by the Burton x Run DMC collection releasing on Feb. 22. Prices range from $34.95 to $599.95 for the Burton collection and $79.77 to $659.77 for the Mine77 collection.

A style from the Burton x Run DMC collection.

“This collaboration means absolutely the world to me and my brother Jesse,” TJ Mizell said. “My brother Jesse and I have been snowboarders since we were kids. Being a part of snowboarding culture and a collaboration that celebrates my dad’s Run DMC legacy and Jake Burton’s legacy as a snowboarding pioneer is incredible.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Burton is hosting a digital auction of its exclusive Mine77 x Run DMC “DJ Board” snowboards, which are constructed by hand at the Burton Headquarters in Vermont. The snowboard takes inspiration from Jam Master Jay’s DJ set up, incorporating vinyl records and using packaging that resembles metal DJ transport cases.

The auction will take place from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15 with all proceeds benefiting the Chill Foundation, an organization that supports the youth through board-sports, and the Jam Master Jay Foundation, which provides funding and resources to support free music education to inner city students.