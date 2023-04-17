CDLP Taps Artist Jwan Yosef for Capsule Collection

CDLP is looking to the art world for its latest collaboration.

The Swedish fashion label is teaming with Syrian-born conceptual artist Jwan Yosef for a limited-edition capsule collection of elevated painters’ essentials. The collection takes inspiration from Yosef’s own essential wardrobe when painting.

“I sat down with design director Ingrid Guttormsen at the CDLP Stockholm studio and we created a few pieces that were true to me in my actual practice in my studio,” Yosef said. “These functional garments are heightened and elevated through this design process. Taking something ordinary and making it extraordinary. Playing with the concept of using everyday studio objects that are strictly for production and highlighting them in these contexts.”

The limited-edition capsule collection offers a workwear-inspired tailored coverall that comes in a beige hue and two heavyweight T-shirts in pale orange and pale green colors. The coveralls retail for $650 and the T-shirts retail for $130 each. Only 50 units of the coverall will be available for purchase.

Jwan Yosef for CDLP Courtesy of CDLP

“I think to play with the idea of ‘the artist,’ to step outside of myself and think what would I project onto a piece of clothing,” Yosef said about how he leveraged his experience as a painter for the collection. “I play with the idea of the meta often in my practice and this was a fun way to branch out and creatively — together with CDLP — think outside of my space of conceptual painting. I work with raw linen canvas in my work and in this specific coverall we created a fabric that imitates that same linen. Likewise, the T-shirts’ colors and tones reference my work and palette.”

CDLP worked with Malmö Industries to create the collection. The manufacturer specializes in small-scale collections and employs craftspeople in local communities who are unable to pursue their craft in Sweden.

CDLP’s collaboration with Yosef will be available for purchase starting Wednesday on the brand’s website.