Home — for many it’s known as a sanctuary to recharge. But given the global pandemic, people’s homes have taken on a multifaceted role, becoming not only living spaces, but the central location for work today.

Blurring a line between loungewear and ready-to-wear, CDLP has launched a capsule collection aptly titled “Home,” a category for the essentials brand consisting of three styles: the Home Suit in two versions, one with shorts and one with pants; and the Home Robe, in navy blue and burgundy colorways crafted in woven Lyocell with satin accent piping, offering a sharp sartorial option that bridges indoor and outdoor attire that is directional in design and comfort. “Home” will become part of CDLP’s mainline collection, and future expansion will include accessories such as slippers and other home essentials. The brand tapped musician Sébastien Tellier for the campaign, lensed by Jonas Unger in a characteristic Parisian maison, putting the capsule to the test as Tellier fulfills his day-to-day activities.

Price points will range from $350 to $380 for the Home Suits and $445 for the Home Robe, which are available now at the brand’s e-commerce store, followed with releases at Browns, END., Matchesfashion, Mr Porter and Ssense, beginning mid-October.