×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Row DTLA Adds Unique Stores to Its City Within a City

Beauty

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards

Beauty

Blockchain: Beauty’s New Link to Transparency

Collars & Co. Taps Tiki Barber for Outerwear Launch

The category expansion comes as the brand made an appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Tiki Barber for Collars & Co.
Tiki Barber for Collars & Co. Courtesy

Collars & Co. is expanding its menswear brand with a new category.

The direct-to-consumer fashion label is introducing outerwear this month, comprised of four styles: two down jackets, a quilted vest and an overcoat. The brand tapped former NFL star Tiki Barber to front the launch campaign.

“We wanted to find somebody that embodied our brand,” said Collars & Co. founder Justin Baer. “Someone that realized that looking good does really make a difference in how you perform.” 

The outerwear introduction is the latest category expansion for Collars & Co., which launched in March 2021 with a polo shirt. The idea behind the brand came from Baer’s experience of finding it uncomfortable to wear a dress shirt under a sweater, so he set out to design a polo with a stiff collar similar to those used in dress shirts as an alternative.  

Related Galleries

Tiki Barber for Collars & Co.

With help from his seven-year-old daughter, Baer took to TikTok to promote the polo shirt. The video went viral, resulting in the product selling out instantly. 

“We did a TikTok video of me in my closet basically saying, ‘Guys, don’t you hate wearing dress shirts?’ and the TikTok just went crazy,” he explained. “I remember putting the kids to bed and sitting down at the end of the night. The phone started beeping with orders. It’s because of TikTok this all happened and now we have 250 skus [stock keeping units], outerwear and Tiki Barber.” 

Collar & Co.’s success on social media has helped the brand consistently grow since launch. According to the brand, it has been growing 25 percent a month and generates $1.5 million in sales monthly.  

The brand’s momentum caught the eye of ABC’s “Shark Tank” reality show, which invited Baer to pitch Collars & Co. to the program’s panel of investors. Baer landed an investment deal with Mark Cuban and Peter Jones for $1 million — $300,000 in equity and a $700,000 line of credit — for a 10 percent stake in the brand.

Since its launch, Collars & Co. has expanded its polo shirt offerings and has added sweaters and belts.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Hot Summer Bags

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Collars & Co. Tiki Barber Outerwear Campaign, 'Shark Tank' Investment

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad