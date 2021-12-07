Daniel Fletcher Designs Coca-Cola Capsule With a Nostalgic Touch

British fashion design Daniel Fletcher, who is known for his appearance on Netflix’s reality show “Next In Fashion,” is releasing a collaboration with Coca-Cola, based on a previous Coca-Cola campaign.

“I loved the iconic Coca-Cola hilltop campaign as soon as I saw it and with it being the 50th anniversary this year I really wanted to use it as the starting point for the collaboration because the message it sent feels just as prevalent today as it was when it was first released,” Fletcher told WWD.

“In the 1971 advert, a group of young people from all over the world gather on the top of a hill and sang ‘I’d like to teach the world to sing,’ it sent a message of global unity, something that is at the heart of my brand, particularly in recent times when it sometimes feels like we have taken backward steps,” he added.

A look from the Coca-Cola x Daniel w. Fletcher capsule. Courtesy

The nine-piece capsule, to be released under his namesake brand Daniel W. Fletcher on Thursday, includes silk shirts and shorts with a retro Coca-Cola logo, a denim jacket and flares in the drink’s signature red-and-white color combo.

Fletcher also made a colorful patchwork blanket from production waste scarps. He said this is his “favorite piece” in the collection.

“With all of my collections now I always look for ways to use up my scraps and waste from production so I have been making one-off pieces made up of all the off-cuts. In this instance, we made a limited batch of just five quilts, as that’s all the waste allowed us to do, with the classic Coca-Cola bottle in the center,” he added.

The capsule will be on sale at the brand’s website, as well as in store at Harrods in London and Lane Crawford in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Related:

Daniel W. Fletcher Debuts Women’s Wear

Daniel W. Fletcher Opens Summer Pop-up in Margate, on England’s Kent Coast

Post-Netflix, Daniel Fletcher Is Setting His Own Rules