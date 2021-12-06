Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Holiday Beauty Searches Point to Lip, Fragrance Growth

Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Beauty

Star Trainer Tracy Anderson on Shifting Conversations

Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Guez Partner on Fashion Line, Dylan George

Hounsou is the face of the brand, which is unveiling a men's collection.

Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou Courtesy

Daniel Guez is back.

He’s reintroducing Dylan George — initially a high-end denim brand (named after his son) that he launched in 2008. He was 31 years old at the time, starting his first endeavor since leaving People’s Liberation, a company he created in 2004 — which included Justin Timberlake’s William Rast collection — and took public.

“As everyone is aware, when we launched in 2008 with $200 jeans, the economy’s like, wait a minute, we need to readjust,” Guez said. “That’s when there was the economic crash. So, I ended up sheltering the brand.”

Dylan George is now reimagined as a premium label with multiple categories, offering consumers a complete wardrobe “A to Z,” explained Guez: “I felt that there was a huge void in the market [for] a cohesive, one place to shop, head to toe.”

Related Galleries

He’s unveiling men’s, a capsule out Jan. 15, with an opening price point of $395 (and, on the higher end, a $2,200 leather jacket). Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou — an investor — is the face of the campaign.

“This partnership came from an amazing synergy,” said Hounsou, who will next be seen in Matthew Vaughn’s anticipated “The King’s Man.”

The longtime friends, Guez and Hounsou, ran into each other while out at dinner and reconnected. Hounsou mentioned his ambition of starting his own line, and Guez suggested they team up. “This idea of collaborating on a clothing line has been in my mind for some time.”

“Everybody, when they design a line, has an inspiration, and Djimon, for us, is the quintessential definition of rugged sophistication,” Guez said. “A guy who’s really tough, badass, but yet he’s sophisticated.”

Hounsou revisited his modeling days for the campaign, shot in Malibu.

“It was quite exhilarating,” he said of the experience. “It was a full-circle, 360-degree throwback from my early days in Paris doing fashion.” He credits Thierry Mugler for encouraging him to model and bringing him to California for the first time.

“Every aspect of it felt really organic, and these are clothes that I wear every day, any day,” Hounsou said of the line. He was attracted to its versatility — items include a reversible selvedge jean jacket — and elements of sustainability. Ninety percent of the 35-piece collection is biodegradable, using recyclable materials and fibers, according to Guez. The denim utilizes Japanese and Italian selvedge.

“And everything is done in one place,” added Hounsou. “You get to design on one side, and on the other side, you get to execute your vision.”

From sketches to finishes, the entirety has been produced under one roof in Guez’s 50,000-square-foot warehouse located in the outskirts of Los Angeles in Vernon, Calif. The entrepreneur had already been using the space as a private label manufacturer for high-end brands when he decided to reestablish Dylan George. (Last year, amid the pandemic, was one of the most successful years in business for the factory, he revealed.) It houses 150 machines, employing 75 — including 50 sewers.

“A lot of premium brands are producing in China or Italy or whatever, and, you know, right now they’re being stuck in the port,” Guez said of the benefits of in-house production. “There’s no reliability or accountability. What gets people excited is we’re controlling our own destiny.…We keep our eye on every needle, every thread and see every product that goes out. We’re controlling our destiny from quality to production to finishing — which is the most important thing — and fit.” The fit for the denim alone took nine months, he added.

The plan is to launch direct-to-consumer as well as in 25 to 50 specialty shops across the U.S. and in two select department stores with limited doors — though partners have yet to be set. Then, next holiday season, he’ll showcase a women’s line and, further down the line, he may explore footwear and accessories.

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Daniel Guez and Djimon Hounsou Partner

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad