Denim Tears and Our Legacy team on Tupac Shakur collection.

Denim Tears and Our Legacy are teaming up to honor the late Tupac Shakur.

The streetwear brands are joining forces on the Tupac Tears Legacy collection, an apparel collaboration that was developed with the Shakur Estate. The collection is inspired by Shakur’s own style and the hip-hop genre.

“For me, this release is an homage to Takahiro Miyashita’s collection that were based on the style and spirit of artists like Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose,” said Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory. “Our Legacy was the perfect partner to do this with because of their love of music and style that permeates in their collections.”

The collection looks at Shakur’s “laid-back approach to denim” by offering pieces like the Denim Tears and Levi’s signature 501 jeans and trucker jacket that are embellished with silver studs. The collection also offers velvet suits, hockey jerseys, leather sets and printed dress shirts. There are also T-shirts that feature Shakur’s Euphanasia logo, which he used for his production company that he set up before his death.

Styles from the Denim Tears and Our Legacy Tupac Shakur collection. Courtesy of Denim Tears

“This collaboration is a symbol of authenticity, of rebellion and the sheer power of music,” reads a statement from the brands. “Tupac’s distinctive and personal identity through clothing has served to influence countless artists and designers during an era that can often appear unkind in commemorating permanence.”

This is the latest collection to come from Denim Tears and Our Legacy. Last fall, the two brands teamed up to create a streetwear collection with Stüssy.

Emory was also tapped in December by Kim Jones to guest design Dior’s pre-fall 2023 men’s collection, creating a collaboration called Dior Tears.

Denim Tears and Our Legacy’s Tupac Tears Legacy collection will be available to purchase starting April 25 on both brands’ websites and at Dover Street Market locations.