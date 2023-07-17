Dinner Service NY Teams With Rapper Kota the Friend 

Dinner Service NY is embarking on its latest collaboration in the music world.

The streetwear brand is teaming up with rapper Kota the Friend on a capsule collection that celebrates the musician’s latest album release, titled “Protea.” The collection offers T-shirts, bowling shirts, bucket hats, cardigans and other styles.

The collection leverages the “Protea” album art by incorporating the cover’s bright yellow hue for styles like a cardigan and short-sleeve dress shirt. The album art, which depicts musicians playing music in the desert, is also printed onto several pieces.

“Someone said the album is perfect for the music you’d put on at a cookout or a barbque. I love that and wanted the merch to match,” Kota the Friend said. “The ‘Protea’ flower serves as a beautiful inspiration and the album artwork is cleverly incorporated into the designs. The artwork depicts two people escaping from the world and coming together as one, leaving everything behind in a hot air balloon. It’s vibrant and matches the vibe of the album.”

Styles from Dinner Service NY’s collaboration with Kota the Friend. Courtesy of Dinner Service NY

The collection continues Dinner Service NY’s mission of designing sustainable streetwear. The collection is made with plastic-free fabrics and without the use of toxic chemicals.

This is Dinner Service NY’s latest collaboration with a musician. The streetwear label has also teamed with independent musicians such as Tayla Parx, Augie Bello, Bryce Xavier and Nic D, among others.

Dinner Service NY’s collaboration with Kota the Friend will be available to purchase starting Monday on the brand’s website and at its NoLIta store. Prices range from $40 to $155.