Drake’s, Sebago Team on Footwear Collab

Drake’s and Sebago are joining forces to create an update on the classic boat shoe.

The British menswear brand and New England-based footwear brand, respectively, are teaming on a collaboration, dubbed Drake’s by Sebago, for a new take on Sebago’s Docksides boat shoe.

“I have a deep affinity for Sebago,” said Drake’s creative director Michael Hill. “In fact, the Docksides are the first shoe that I remember wearing to school, which played a significant role in shaping my view on clothing and style. I’ve always loved the silhouette and what it represents.”

The Docksides come in navy and white leather. The shoes are designed with contrasting hand-stitching and patchwork navy, red and white leather and leather laces.

“I didn’t want to mess with the magic too much, as it’s such a timeless style,” Hill said about the collaboration’s designs. “We specifically selected the leathers as I believe they will age beautifully with time and, hopefully, a bit of exposure to some sun and salt water.”

This is Sebago’s latest collaboration in the last year. The footwear brand teamed with Italian fashion label Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini in February on a capsule collection of loafers. Sebago did another loafer collaboration in October, that time with Italian fashion label Slowear.

The Drake’s by Sebago collection will be available starting Thursday on both brand’s websites and in-store. The shoes retail for $225.