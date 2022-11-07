×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Michael Burke on Leading Louis Vuitton Into the Future

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson on Building Culture Into Brands, Fighting for Creativity

CFDA 60th Anniversary: Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

The menswear designer is being honored for his own collection as well as lines for Bloomingdale's, Merona Sport, Johnnie Walker and other brands.

Jeffrey Banks has been a familiar face in fashion since he launched his first collection in 1976. The menswear designer and author, who worked for Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein before creating his own line, is credited with introducing never-before seen colors and fabrications as well as soft styling and a loose silhouette to the men’s market.

Now Banks is being honored with another first: the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s one-time special Anniversary Award.

This isn’t the first special award he’s received from the CFDA. In 1977, the year after he created the Jeffrey Banks Collection of tailored clothing, dress furnishings and sportswear, the designer was nominated for a Coty award for best menswear design, and while he didn’t win that, he did take home a special honor for best men’s fur design that year. (The Coty’s were the predecessors of the CFDA awards.)

Related Galleries

While he was making his mark with his own line, his impact was perhaps most evident during his years he spent as design director of Merona Sport, a position he took over in 1980. Within six months of assuming the role, sales jumped from $7 million to $70 million, a figure that more than doubled to $150 million shortly after, he said.

In addition to that, Banks is credited with reinventing two of Bloomingdale’s private label men’s collections: East Island, which he described as a “preppy, Ralph Lauren-style,” and Metropolitan View, which was “more European, Armani-esque” line.

“They thought they could bring up the quality and design of the lines,” Banks said. “They used to price shirts at $65 and sell them on promotion for $19. I said, ‘Make it look like a $250 shirt’ and sell it for $65.” The strategy worked, with the lines generating more than $70 million in sales in their heyday, according to the CFDA’s listing on Banks.

In 2004, Banks was tapped to be a design consultant for Haggar Clothing Co. as it started to move beyond its trademark pants to offer a full sportswear collection. His designs for the company’s woven shirts and knitwear helped make Haggar’s Cool 18 the number-one selling knit shirt at Kohl’s and increased sales dramatically at J.C. Penney.

In 1998, Banks was selected to be design director for Johnnie Walker Scotch when it was looking for alternate channels to appeal to a younger man. “They wanted to change the perception of this being the brand that your grandfather drank and go for the 30-year-old Wall Street guy.” Banks helped the brand make that jump by designing a collection of modern sportswear and accessories.

While the spirits brand soon moved on to other things, Banks continued to make his mark with licensed deals at Neema Clothing, Watson Brothers and Platinum Hosiery. He was also a cable TV star, selling his home collection on HSN.

Beyond design, Banks is an author, penning five books: “Tartan: Romancing the Plaid”; “Preppy: Cultivating American Style”; “Perry Ellis: An American Original”; “Patricia Underwood: The Way You Wear,” and “Norell: Master of American Fashion.”

Looking back on his lengthy and storied career, Banks singled out several highlights, including being the youngest person to receive a Coty award in his first year in business; developing and designing Merona Sport, which was carried in “every retailer from Bergdorf Goodman to I. Magnin,” and the publication of his first book in 2007. “I was obsessed with writing about the origins of tartan — and it took me five years to write it,” he said. He was told that he’d be lucky if 1,000 copies were printed, but the first run was 8,500 copies and it’s “never been out of print,” Banks said.

So what’s left on his bucket list?

“I would love to design for the theater,” he said, adding that his designs have been featured in a couple of movies, including “Pulp Fiction.” “And I’d like to eventually get back into menswear.”

Asked for the highlight of his year so far in 2022, Banks said the answer is easy: “The CFDA Anniversary Award. It was unexpected and the board unanimously put my name forth. So to know that peers like Michael Kors and Tom Ford wanted me to get this award is very special.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Hot Summer Bags

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jeffrey Banks to Receive Special Anniversary Award

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad