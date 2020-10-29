“The Loewe man, in my vision, is an escapist just as much as he is practical: someone who loves adventures, of any kind, and has a fondness for the great outdoors,” read the opening notes from Jonathan Anderson’s fourth collection release for the Eye/Loewe/Nature line for fall 2020. Eye/Loewe/Nature has become a permanent extension to Loewe’s men’s ready-to-wear collections. The offering is a fusion of technical essentials and outdoorsy staples with a focus on sustainability, as all items in the lineup have been upcycled, spanning parkas, windbreakers, fleeces, hiking boots and accessories. With a military-inspired lineup and the use of classic military details and silhouettes such as cargo pockets and camouflage, the range boasts of these motifs on parkas and patch-pocket hooded shirts, all created from upcycled military tents, giving each piece a unique twist and fashioning each one to appear distinctive from the other. Shirts are developed from patchwork of existing flannel check shirts, a convertible bag crafted from camouflage military jackets, as well as a tote from vintage fleece jackets, carrying the upcycling ethos throughout.

The conscious mind-set filters into T-shirts, fleece jackets and workwear, with the use of organic cottons or upcycled cotton derived from production discards, while the polyester used in knitted sweaters is acquired from recycled plastic bottles. Functionality is a key factor as well, as Gore-Tex materials are incorporated into a series of accessories such as socks, caps and boots.

The collection will be available for purchase on Oct. 29 via Loewe’s e-commerce site, and for every Eye/Loewe/Nature product sold, the brand will donate 15 euros to help combat environmental causes.