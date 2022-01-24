Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

French Couturier Manfred Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

Fashion

Tiffany Is Collaborating With Pharrell Williams

Fashion

Schiaparelli Comes Back to the Couture Runway With a New Look

Facetasm Ties Up With Incotex for Multiseason Capsule

The capsule collections dropping for fall 2022 and spring 2023 reflect both brands' ethos.

The Incotex and Facetasm capsule collection.
The Incotex and Facetasm capsule collection. Courtesy of Incotex

Incotex, part of the Slowear stable of brands, is tying up with cult streetwear label Facetasm for a capsule collection reissuing the Italian premium pant maker’s very first collection, “Red,” which made its debut in 2007.

Marking the first time the company has ventured into ready-to-wear categories other than pants, the capsule includes T-shirts, tops and oversized jackets. It was orchestrated by premium London-based showroom Tomorrow Ltd. and is covering the fall 2022 and spring 2023 seasons. The first drop is slated for September.

Marking a departure from Incotex’s signature laden aesthetics, the collection is injected with the Japanese street brand’s cool twist, via checkered and chevron patterns and pastel hues, including turquoise and workwear-inflected silhouettes.

The Incotex and Facetasm capsule collection.
The Incotex and Facetasm capsule collection. Courtesy of Incotex

“The collaboration was designed with the idea that we could create harmony between two brands that have completely different ways of expression, but bring them together. This way we would create clothes beyond our imagination,” said Hiromichi Ochiai, the creative behind the hip streetwear brand.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad