×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jack Benson, Longtime Apparel Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Fashion

Ashlyn RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Wears Loewe for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

FaZe Clan Teams With A Bathing Ape on Merchandise Collection

This is FaZe Clan’s latest partnership of 2023.

FaZe Clan x Bape Merchandise Collection
Styles from the FaZe Clan x Bape merchandise collection. Courtesy

FaZe Clan is continuing its streak of major collaborations in 2023.

The lifestyle and gaming company is teaming up with Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, also known as Bape, for a co-branded apparel collection. The collection offers T-shirts, hoodies, hockey jerseys, gadget pouches, hats and other apparel.

The pieces blend both brand’s well-known logos and leverage Bape’s signature camouflage print updated in FaZe Clan’s go-to red hue. While most styles are designed in the red camouflage print, the collection also offers minimal black or white T-shirts featuring Bape’s signature ape logo. 

Related Galleries

Styles from the FaZe Clan x Bape collection.

This is FaZe Clan’s latest major partnership of the year. Last month, the company teamed with Nike to create its first co-branded sneaker: the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The sneaker was designed in FaZe Clan’s signature black and red colorway and featured a holographic logo. The style made its official debut on the Sierra Canyon basketball team during their game against Notre Dame. 

Prior to the Nike sneaker, FaZe Clan entered a multiyear partnership with Porsche to create original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, among other things. 

The partnerships all come after FaZe Clan went public last July, completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc. 

The FaZe Clan x Bape merchandise collaboration will be available to purchase starting Saturday on both companies’ website and at Bape stores. Prices range from $55 to $439.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Hot Summer Bags

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

FaZe Clan x Bape Fashion Collection: Details, Photos, Prices and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad