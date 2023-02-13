FaZe Clan Teams With A Bathing Ape on Merchandise Collection

FaZe Clan is continuing its streak of major collaborations in 2023.

The lifestyle and gaming company is teaming up with Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, also known as Bape, for a co-branded apparel collection. The collection offers T-shirts, hoodies, hockey jerseys, gadget pouches, hats and other apparel.

The pieces blend both brand’s well-known logos and leverage Bape’s signature camouflage print updated in FaZe Clan’s go-to red hue. While most styles are designed in the red camouflage print, the collection also offers minimal black or white T-shirts featuring Bape’s signature ape logo.

Styles from the FaZe Clan x Bape collection.

This is FaZe Clan’s latest major partnership of the year. Last month, the company teamed with Nike to create its first co-branded sneaker: the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The sneaker was designed in FaZe Clan’s signature black and red colorway and featured a holographic logo. The style made its official debut on the Sierra Canyon basketball team during their game against Notre Dame.

Prior to the Nike sneaker, FaZe Clan entered a multiyear partnership with Porsche to create original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, among other things.

The partnerships all come after FaZe Clan went public last July, completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc.

The FaZe Clan x Bape merchandise collaboration will be available to purchase starting Saturday on both companies’ website and at Bape stores. Prices range from $55 to $439.