Fear of God Introduces ‘Home’ With Loungewear Collection

Fear of God introduced its first loungewear collection on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Fear of God Home.

The collection in stores this holiday season is born from the Los Angeles-based brand’s evolution, as well as that of founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo.

The collection is made in Italy and comprised of cotton and silk sleepwear, an Italian knit waffle robe, and a set of boxer briefs and two-pack underwear in stretch cotton with the Fear of God logo across the front. The campaign is shot by Joshua Kissi and stars model Adonis Bosso with his son, Saphir, in a luxurious sunbathed home during the sunset.

“Home represents all things that speak to the environment of home…from fragrance to candles, that we are releasing very soon, followed by home accessories such as cashmere blankets, a coffee table book with Rizzoli and eventually furniture,” Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo said this line serves a hole in the marketplace, and it’s born from his own life experiences having purchased his first home.

“As my life evolves, our interest in new categories expands simultaneously,” he explained. “After recently purchasing my first house and spending more time with my family at home I naturally identified holes in the marketplace. More importantly it sparked a creative fire to solve and fill those very holes with solutions through the Fear of God lens.”

Lorenzo established Fear of God in 2013, introducing new propositions in denim and footwear that has expanded to a full ready-to-wear line, Essentials collection of basic apparel, and collaborations with Nike and Ermenegildo Zegna.

In late 2020, the brand entered a long-term partnership with Adidas to expand the German sportswear company’s basketball business and creative and establish Fear of God Athletics, which Lorenzo says is launching in 2022.

“Outside of Loungewear,” he said, “we’re set to release our Athletics collection with Adidas in 2022 and introduce women’s wear through the Essentials point of view and pillar of our business.”