Fear of God Opens First Store at Selfridges

Fear of God has opened a retail location at Selfridges in the U.K., marking their first retail store.

The location, designed with Perron-Roettinger, sets the foundation for the American luxury fashion label going forward with matte gray walls and warm gray carpeting, and custom mirror-finished stainless-steel racks and bladed shelving accented by wood, chrome and marble fixtures. The store carries the label’s Seventh Collection that first debuted in 2020 and marked the brand’s evolution into luxury fashion, apparel with Essentials and soon Athletics with Adidas that was first announced in December 2020.

The brand’s founder and designer, Jerry Lorenzo, told WWD that the brand will be in Selfridges for the “foreseeable future.”

“We have an arrangement that allows us to be there as long as we want,” he said. “It’s not a short-term lease. Hopefully it’s us putting some roots in the U.K. in a strong way.”

Lorenzo explained that Fear of God has a solid presence in the U.K., following closely behind its biggest market, the U.S.

In 2019, the brand supported its sixth collection with a pop-up location in Los Angeles called “Atmosphere” and a campaign starring Jared Leto. The Selfridges store, however, is intended to lay the foundation for where the brand is today and where it plans to go for the Eighth Collection and beyond.

“We needed a space that would speak honestly to those collections,” Lorenzo explained. “It’s a step that, in all honesty, I hadn’t been excited about because of the nature of how consumers shop, but as our product becomes more timeless, these spaces are important to the brand.”

Talking to why they decided to set up shop at Selfridges, the designer said, “It has much to do with our following there and our long-standing relationship with Selfridges. Barneys was our first and Selfridges was after that and they’ve been very supportive of the brand from Essentials to Mainline. We love working with people that believe in us. It just makes this not feel transactional and more transformational.”

Inside the Fear of God store at Selfridges. Lewis Ronald

“We are thrilled to open the world’s first permanent Fear of God store at Selfridges,” added Boss Myhr, director of women’s and men’s wear at Selfridges. “Jerry Lorenzo’s distinct vision for the brand continues to redefine the meaning of American luxury.”

Lorenzo did not get into specifics about the business, but said Fear of God has been “hitting numbers beyond what our goals are.” The brand recently launched loungewear for the introduction of its Home collection.

He also plans to have the brand operate as a three-headed monster in 2022 between the Mainline and Essentials collections, and Athletics collection with Adidas that was announced in December 2020. Fear of God and Adidas entered a long-term partnership to drive Adidas’ global basketball division’s business and creative and to develop Fear of God Athletics.

“I think we’re on the precipice of seeing all three in full action in 2022,” Lorenzo said. “Our hopes with the announcement with Adidas last year at this time was to be in the marketplace in the year, considering how long it takes to design and develop footwear. We’re looking to be in the market in a strong way in 2022. Next year, you’ll see Athletics and Essentials in a much stronger way.”