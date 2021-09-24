Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to Rockefeller Center

The 30 Rock location will temporarily replace their Rivington Street store and serve as a tailor shop for all returning to work.

Gallery Icon View ALL 8 Photos

Freemans Sporting Club is heading uptown to 30 Rockefeller Center for its new storefront.

The downtown men’s shop has been a fixture of the SoHo, Bowery and Lower East Side area for more than 10 years. The FSC Midtown location will retain many of the same elements as the Rivington Street store that is closing in October, but will focus more on its tailoring service.

Designer Nikko Lencek-Inagaki said the 800-square-foot store is a fitting studio designed to similar to a “neighborhood bar” or “living room” with an on-site tailor and additional staff to provide refreshments in the store. The brand also partnered with a local coffee maker to provide complimentary coffee.

“It was a good opportunity presented for us and no reason to say ‘no,’” said Lencek-Inagaki. “Part of the reason why they thought of us is because we’ve had such consistent offering in custom suiting for the year and it felt like a good fit for the area. They are rapidly coming back to work, new restaurants, there was a moment for good synergy.”

Related Galleries

Lencek-Inagaki said the Rock Center location tries to retain a “speakeasy vibe” with an entrance inside the building lobby that will be used as a main entrance instead of the sidewalk entrance.

“Freemans is very much downtown, but our customer is not just a downtown guy,” Lencek-Inagaki said. “By and large, they didn’t live around the neighborhood. They came down to experience something different than what they usually would. It seemed like a good time to reawaken energy, breathe a bit of fresh air for ourselves.”

Lencek-Inagaki said 2020 was FSC’s move “back to its roots,” focusing primarily on custom clothing, which the designer regards as the most direct-to-consumer and most sustainable model with the least overhead. The brand also altered its website to be its own storefront.

Jack Carlson of Rowing Blazers stepped into FSC to be creative director for the brand’s spring 2021 collection, and though he started fall 2021, Lencek-Inagaki picked up where he left off.

The fall collection hitting the Rockefeller Center store in November will include four season cotton gaberdine chinos, 15 gauge merino crewneck sweaters produced on demand by producers in Brooklyn, N.Y., overshirts crafted with Italian wool and T-shirts made from cotton grown in North Carolina and dyed in Los Angeles. “It’s less of a footprint than what we’d normally have,” the designer said.

“We’ve participated in the fashion universe here and there, but we had to dial back from that because we weren’t showing collections,” he added. “We thought very carefully on how we were planning merchandising. Do we need to make more pants? How many do we have? Does it have a reason to exist for our customers? It’s been really fun to go back because it’s a thoughtful design, too.”

Though the brand is closing their Rivington Street store, they are currently searching for a new downtown location.

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Freemans Sporting Club Moves Uptown to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad