Johannes Huebl has become synonymous with flair and sartorial elegance in the men’s wear arena, so it was natural that Brazil-based brand Frescobol Carioca has chosen to link with the Germany-born Huebl to introduce its first summer tailoring capsule collection, inspired by his lifestyle. The Frescobol Carioca x Johannes Huebl collection will launch Aug. 1 and will be available worldwide on FrescobolCarioca.com beginning in September with items such as deconstructed blazers, denim shirts, swimwear and chino trousers, with a color palette of military green, dark navy and off-white, taking cue from Huebl’s personal wardrobe combined with the natural tones of Rio’s coastline.

Here, WWD talks with Huebl about the new partnership.



WWD: What was your inspiration for the collection and how was the experience behind the design and production process?

Johannes Huebl: The collection is all the staples of a modern travel wardrobe, and encapsulates all the items that I would want to have to wear in my favorite summer spots — from L.A. to London to the Amalfi coast. I was very involved in the design process, as I wanted these items to match my own standards — things like the size of the pockets on the military shirt, for example, or the double venting on the linen blazers were very important to me as I wanted this collection to be perfect. It was also important to myself and to the team at Frescobol that these pieces were all made with the finest fabrics possible, as I always believe in investing in well-made pieces. As a result, all the linen used in the collection is woven in Italy, at renowned mills such as Albini and Sondrio. Shooting the campaign for the collection in Brazil was also a real experience — every time I visit I am blown away by the vibrancy of the country, and the joy and appreciation of life that Brazilian’s have.

View Gallery Related Gallery Marina Moscone Resort 2021

WWD: How does your personal style relate to the collection?

J.H.: The collection is really inspired by my own personal wardrobe. I always look to the elegance of timeless style and the collection speaks to this. These pieces are not driven by trend, they are well-made from fine fabrics to wear year-after-year and can be easily mixed and matched within your wardrobe. Style to me is not about how you dress, it’s about how you live, and these pieces are made to facilitate that.

WWD: Why was the addition of a tailoring offering key to your collection and in your opinion what is the future of casual tailoring given the times we are facing due to COVID-19?

J.H.: Casual tailoring is really the basis of my own wardrobe, but these styles are a first for the team at Frescobol Carioca. The linen blazers are one of my favorite pieces — they’re unconstructed and lightweight for a nonchalant look, but the double-breasted and double-vented style means it will always look chic. Causal tailoring is key for the kind of classic yet comfortable style that I am attracted to, and that Frescobol Carioca is also looking to offer. I think that most people are now tired of their sweatpants and excited at the prospect of getting dressed again. I believe that going forward these kinds of versatile styles will be an important factor in this. All of the pieces in this collection are as easy as they are elegant. They allow you to look smart without feeling restricted, which is perfect when transitioning back to normal clothing.