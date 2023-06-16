Fresh Faces: The New Guard of Models

When it comes to the topic of models, it’s usually Kendall (Jenner) or Gigi or Bella (Hadid) driving all the headlines. But the boys deserve some of the limelight, too.

While it could be argued that designers, retailers, editors and stylists form the backbone of the men’s fashion ecosystem, the perception of the male model has evolved over the last few decades, with many moving beyond mere catwalkers to cultural icon territory.

In the modeling industry, “fresh faces” tend to range in age from 16 to 19, and are being scouted via Instagram or at global music festivals. Even though they have little to no experience, these underdogs can be hidden gems that might be ready to break out in the fashion industry.

As they embark on their careers, the new roster of men will experience the adrenaline-fueled moment before walking the runways, and the rush of starting on a new journey.

Here, WWD rounds up the top new faces prepared to take on Italy’s fashion capital.

Name: Hedi Ben Tekaya

Age: 20

Agency: IMG Milano

Hometowns: Zurich (Switzerland), Tunis (Tunisia)

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: I can’t wait to see the result of the different shows, and especially to spend the best moments backstage.

Hobbies/special talent: I love playing team sports with my friends — I’m great at juggling three balls and pulling off tricks.

Hedi Ben Tekaya

Name: Han Zhicheng

Age: 22

Agency: IMG Milano

Hometown: Henan, China

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: Meeting new friends and unlocking brands that have not been worked for before.

Hobbies/special talent: Spicy food lover.

Han Zhicheng

Name: Alex Wickbom

Age: 18

Agency: Independent Model Management

Hometown: Stockholm

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: Try to walk as many shows as possible and try to grow as a model.

Hobbies/special talent: Play the piano and tennis.

Alex Wickbom

Name: Felix Roxburgh

Age: 20

Agency: Independent Model Management

Hometown: London

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: Seeing the Jordanluca and Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collections as well as enjoying the Milanese nightlife and food.

Hobbies/special talent: Spray painting, reading and video games.

Felix Roxburgh

Name: Lucas Heynan

Age: 20

Agency: Independent Model Management

Hometown: Vigneux-sur-Seine, France

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: Hanging out with other model friends, and trying my luck for big shows.

Hobbies/special talent: Cinema.

Lucas Heynan

Name: Peter Meyer

Age: 24

Agency: I Love Models Management

Hometown: Beijing

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: Meeting new and wonderful people.

Hobbies/special talent: Rock climbing and drawing.

Peter Meyer

Name: Ryan Costello

Age: 22

Agency: I Love Models Management

Hometown: Nevada, USA

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: Exploring Milan and visiting many museums in the area.

Hobbies/special talent: I love working on my physical and mental health by meditation, running and many other physical activities.

Ryan Costello

Name: Sylva Azagba

Age: 22

Hometown: Cotonou, Benin

Agency: I Love Models Management

What are you looking forward to during fashion week?: I want to draw attention to the fashion world and actors in a positive way. I want to be in greater demand so I can land more contracts with brands, especially big brands.

Hobbies/special talent: Dance, basketball, acting and French voice-over.