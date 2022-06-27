Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Luxottica Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

G7 Leaders Call the Death of the Necktie at the 48th Summit in Germany

The memo for the 48th G7 Summit? No necktie.

G7 leaders from left, Italy's Prime
A pandemic later and with the activewear industry expected to generate more than 95 billion dollars in the United States alone, the power suit no longer yields the intellect and vim it once did AP

LONDON — Seven world leaders have declared the end of the necktie at the G7 Summit in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

The annual gathering of the Group of Seven is never about fashion, however, every photo op sends a loud and clear message in the world of politics.

Everyone got the memo for the official 48th G7 Summit group photo on Sunday featuring Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi; Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; French President Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; U.S. President Joe Biden; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

A price cap on Russian oil, supply of weapons to Ukraine, climate change and Africa’s potential famine is on the agenda for the next three days for the gentlemen to discuss, but under all that, so are the intentions of presenting their best image to the world.

Related Galleries

After all, this isn’t just a press conference, it’s a stage to show a united front. 

At the 47th G7 Summit held in Cornwall, England, last year, all the male politicians sported a necktie while gray clouds hovered over them in the group shot. Their somber suits and ties resembled the mood of the last two years.

A pandemic later and with the activewear industry expected to generate more than 95 billion dollars in the U.S. alone, the power suit no longer yields the intellect and vim it once did.

The removal of the necktie is a departure from the expected stale presentation of world leaders — the seven white crisp shirts worn with blazers in flat hues is the Hollywoodification they’ve been searching for. It’s George Clooney’s signature recipe for the red carpet with two buttons undone that Draghi emulated to perfection.

“Traditionally, the tie is a badge of professionalism, distinction and success,” said Peter Bevan, a London-based menswear stylist, adding that it once carried gravitas, but now it’s being considered as “increasingly stuffy and conservative — becoming more casual since the pandemic in line with the rest of the world is perhaps a way for the politicians to remain relatable and relevant.”

Outside of the western world, the necktie carries no sentiment. It’s a sartorial tool used to project authority rather than having earned it. 

New Zealand politician Rawiri Waititi called the accessory a “colonial noose” in 2021 after being ejected from parliament for wearing a traditional pendant called hei-tiki instead of a tie.

“Wearing a tie is wrapped up in notions of class, male privilege and status, which are concepts the younger generation are increasingly trying to reject,” Bevan said.

On the runways, ties are loosened and are being interpreted in new ways. For Thom Browne’s spring 2023 collection, necktie lengths got shorter, brighter and camper while models wore them with tweed miniskirts.

“The obligation to wear a tie day-to-day will become a thing of the past, but as they can bring such personality to a suit, I don’t think they’ll die out altogether. They’ll become solely fashion accessories rather than necessity,” Bevan explained.

The sartorial chatter was among the politicians themselves, too. When the leaders sat down for their first meeting of the day, Johnson asked if they should remove their jackets or doff further, which was met by a witty answer from one of his colleagues: “We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”

Trudeau chipped in with “bare-chested horseback riding,” alluding to the images of Putin topless on a horse in southern Siberia’s Tuva region in 2009, to which European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen fired back with “horseback riding is the best.”

Conversing with fashion lightens the mood, but changing the course of a uniform can perhaps combat real change that’s much needed in the world right now.

G7 Leaders and the Death of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

G7 Leaders and the Death of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

G7 Leaders and the Death of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

G7 Leaders and the Death of

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Hot Summer Bags

G7 Leaders and the Death of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

G7 Leaders and the Death of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

G7 Leaders and the Death of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

G7 Leaders and the Death of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad