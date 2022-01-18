Get to Know: Arrels Barcelona

It’s always summer somewhere, and for Arrels Barcelona, summer is much more than a season — it’s a state of mind, a chance to disconnect from the world and recharge. Founded by Javier Llaudet, his goal for the brand was to unearth the textile roots of his grandparents while paying tribute to the Mediterranean lifestyle and display his passion and love of art.

Llaudet selects a list of world-renowned illustrators for each collection such as Jean Jullien, Malika Favre and Catalina Estrada, and works alongside them to come up with the one-of-a-kind designs Arrels Barcelona has become known for. The range features an array of graphic and solid-colored printed swim shorts at mid-thigh length, with an elasticated drawstring waistband, side slit pockets and a built-in mesh brief.

But creating graphic and striking swimwear was simply the starting point for Arrels. Llaudet’s visits to his current stockists globally led him to understand first hand the environmental damage that is being inflicted on our ecosystem.

Starting in 2020, the Spanish swim brand shifted its construction and manufacturing practices and now offers a range of entirely sustainable matching sets of swimwear made from recycled PET, and a unisex casual camp-collared shirt (which is being introduced for spring 2022) composed of eco-viscose — all manufactured in Portugal. Some of this season’s designs are curated in partnership with Cleon Peterson, Jaime Hayoon, Holiday Boileau, Jocelyn Tsaih, Stefania Tejada, Amber Vittoria, Malika Favre, Camille Walala and Olimpia Zagnoli, to name a few.

Arrels Barcelona will be available to purchase at more than 50 retailers worldwide including Saks Fifth Avenue, The Webster Miami, Goop, Soho House, Fred Segal, Ace Hotel, Selfridges, Browns, Conran Shop, Mytheresa, LuisaViaRoma and La Samaritaine Paris, with prices of 140 euros, or $189, for the trunks and the shirts.

The brand’s continued efforts to become eco-friendly extends to the packaging, which uses only recycled or biodegradable materials. In addition, Arrels Barcelona donates 1 euro for every swim short sold to the charity Surfrider Foundation Europe.

Arrels Barcelona x Camille Walala — Miami Vice

Arrels Barcelona x Catalina Estrada — White Guacamayo

Arrels Barcelona x Cleon Peterson — Black Clashing Figures

Arrels Barcelona x Holiday Boileau — Blue Holiday

Arrels Barcelona x Jocelyn Tsaih — Multifun

Arrels Barcelona x Malika Favre — Altinha

Arrels Barcelona x Olimpia Zagnoli — Pink Bubblegum