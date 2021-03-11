A favored designer of the Gen Z set, with an enviable favorites list on his phone that includes Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Virgil Abloh, Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams has set to reestablish the visual codes of the French luxury house.

His finger is on the pulse of what feels relevant, young and fresh right now: among the most memorable takeaways from The Weeknd’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl was the sharply tailored red Givenchy blazer that the musician wore.

Williams’ sophomore collection was defined by the tension between the classic heritage of the brand and a more brutal and tough vision with a survivalist edge. His men’s wear embodied that message in the form of sharp suits, meaty outerwear (some of the puffer coats are to die for) and several head-turning accessories, from thick Cuban link necklaces to ugly-chic futurist foam shoes.

With the Grammys this weekend, it would be no surprise to see some of these looks onstage or on the digital red carpet. As Williams said in the collection’s press notes: “fashion for us is a way of being, feeling and connecting — like music you can wear.”

Here WWD rounds up the best men’s wear moments from Givenchy’s fall 2021 collection.

Monochromatic White

White ensembles can often read too close to bridal for comfort, but this minimal off-white virgin wool suit is a different story. The double-breasted jacket with the padlock closure hardware (a classic design detail of Williams’ new Givenchy) worn over slim-fit trousers with zipped front pockets reads modern instantly. The white cotton bandana bag ads some of the street edge that the designer is known for.

Heavy Chains

Cuban link jewelry is trending digitally and in real life. But when you take a closer look at the iteration from this collection, the famous design has been transformed into a gold G-chain necklace in enamel brass — playing with the G from Givenchy. The oversized style is yet another of the trademark of the designer.

Lavender Dreams

The fall collection is mainly a monochromatic pallet of blacks, off-whites and browns, but this lavender section adds a touch of romanticism to the effort. The bandana patchworked cotton jeans, using Japanese boro technique, add to the patchwork trend of the season and are destined to become a collectible item.

Venture Backpack

The survival and utility message of the Venture Backpack is clear. Inspired by firefighter bags and hiking gear, this men’s bag comes in nylon or leather depending on the style. A multitude of hardware pieces can be added, including metal decanters that the designer introduced as accessories in his past collection.

Tough Puffer

Puffers and duvet coats are a key trend of the season. This boxy square quilted jacket in lamb leather enhances the protection theme of the collection while speaking to a younger generation, thanks to its skater-friendly silhouette.

The Jump Suit

In a different environment, this relaxed square-neck tank top with circular-cut arm would feel forced, but for the Givenchy men it is just a cool and effortless option. Its minimal design allows for the accessories to shine, including this playful mohair and wool balaclava “batman” mask, the oversized fake-fur mittens and the out-of-this-world hybrid shoe in injected rubber.